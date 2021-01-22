#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant
Travelers walk past a thermal camera upon arrival at the international airport in Manila on February 5, 2020.
AFP/Romeo Gacad

IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Travelers coming home from countries with confirmed cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants will now be required to take another COVID-19 test five days after their arrival in the country, Malacañang said Friday.

Travelers arriving from jurisdictions covered by travel restrictions will be tested once they arrive in the Philippines. They will be quarantined until they receive the result of a second COVID-19 test that they will take on the fifth day after their arrival.

“From the strict observation of an absolute 14-day facility-based quarantine period for Filipino citizens coming from areas where travel restrictions are in place, the IATF amended this to prescribed testing and quarantine protocols,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“Passengers coming from, or transiting through, countries where travel restrictions are in place due to new COVID-19 variants […] shall be tested upon arrival and shall be quarantined until the result of the subsequent test administered on the fifth day is released,” he said.

Several contacts of the country’s first confirmed case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant were found to be positive for the disease after initially testing negative. This prompted the Department of Health to recommend retesting inbound passengers.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this is to ensure the detection of possible infections before returning Filipinos come home to their communities.

The incubation period of COVID-19—or the time between exposure to the virus and onset of symptoms—is from five to six days on average but it can be as long as 14 days.

The government is shutting its borders to foreigners coming from 34 countries until the end of the month in a bid to keep new COVID-19 variants out.

Roque announced Friday that foreign nationals with valid visas, which include personnel of accredited international organizations, and spouse and minor children of Filipino citizens traveling with them are exempted from the travel ban.

“Those who arrive for medical and emergency cases, including their medical escorts, if any, are now subject to applicable testing and quarantine protocols as prescribed by the DOH,” he also said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
Nearly three years since the country's police force got millions in funding for body cameras from calls for transparency in...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health is considering a second swab test for all travelers arriving from abroad after more close contacts...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Malacañang expressed concern over the increase in the number of active COVID cases in the country after swab results...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP to monitor UP groups for &lsquo;terroristic&rsquo; activities
AFP to monitor UP groups for ‘terroristic’ activities
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
State forces will monitor the activities of organizations inside the University of the Philippines following the abrogation...
Headlines
fbfb
SC tells Calida: 'People&rsquo;s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
SC tells Calida: 'People’s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
The PET said that Solicitor General Jose Calida’s assertion that it filed the motion for inhibition as People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHED panel to define academic freedom, security sector role in campus life
CHED panel to define academic freedom, security sector role in campus life
By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
"Narrowly tailoring regulation to allow the fullest articulation of speech while allowing the protection of compelling state...
Headlines
fbfb
India&rsquo;s Bharat firm applies for Philippines EUA
India’s Bharat firm applies for Philippines EUA
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
India’s Bharat Biotech has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace looks forward to continuing partnership with US
Palace looks forward to continuing partnership with US
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Malacañang is confident that the Philippines and the United States’ diplomatic relations will be strengthened...
Headlines
fbfb
P10 million allotted to augment pork supply
P10 million allotted to augment pork supply
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has allocated P10 million to immediately augment pork supply in Metro Manila and ease the burden...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP ordered to run after illegal loggers
PNP ordered to run after illegal loggers
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
From its war on drugs, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has a new battle to fight, this time against illegal logging...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with