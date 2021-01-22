#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
10-year-olds and up allowed to go out in MGCQ areas in February
A father with his children aboard their bicycle crosses an almost empty road in Manila on March 20, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of COVID-19 coronavirus infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

10-year-olds and up allowed to go out in MGCQ areas in February

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 9:13am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:32 a.m.) — Minors who are ten years old or older are now allowed to go out of their homes in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine as the government slowly reopens the economy further this year.

This, after the government’s coronavirus task force approved the recommendation to ease age-based restrictions for areas under the more lenient MGCQ. The new rule will take effect beginning February 1.

Until then, only people aged 15 to 65 are permitted to go out in areas under General Community Quarantine and MGCQ, subject to the discretion of local governments. Most of the country is under MGCQ except for areas like Metro Manila where COVID-19 cases are higher.

“Any person below 10 years old and those who are over 65 years of age shall be required to remain in their residence at all times,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday.

Local government units are enjoined to adopt the same relaxation of age restrictions for areas under GCQ.

The National Economic and Development Authority has long been pushing to allow more age groups to go out again, noting that 50% of economic activities are driven by family activities and hence, critical to the country’s recovery. This means that if kids are restricted from going out, essentially parents are also kept inside to take care of them.

Using Commission on Population data as of July 2020, around 69.7 million Filipinos are permitted out by the new policy. That represent 64.1% of the estimated 108.77 million Filipinos.

Being allowed to go out does not mean people will, though. Also, there are certain factors to consider including availability of transport options to ensure smooth mobility which has been lacking.

In one example, NEDA had said public transport inefficiency prevented around 50% of allowable workforce to go to work when lockdowns eased last year.

Curbs in December against COVID-19 spike

Last December, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the department was discouraging minors from leaving their homes. He made the statement then when the Department of the Interior and Local Government said that minors in areas under GCQ may soon be allowed to go to shopping centers as long as they are accompanied by their parents.

According to the World Health Organization in September, children under 18 years old represent about 8.5% of reported cases worldwide, with relatively few deaths compared to other age groups and usually mild disease.

Cases of critical illness have been also reported but pre-existing medical conditions have been suggested as a risk factor for severe disease and intensive care admission in children.

Over half a million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines with 10,116 fatalities nearly a year since authorities detected the country’s first known case.

The government is scrambling to lock in supplies of COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to vaccinate 50 to 70 million people this year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
Nearly three years since the country's police force got millions in funding for body cameras from calls for transparency in...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health is considering a second swab test for all travelers arriving from abroad after more close contacts...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Malacañang expressed concern over the increase in the number of active COVID cases in the country after swab results...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP to monitor UP groups for &lsquo;terroristic&rsquo; activities
AFP to monitor UP groups for ‘terroristic’ activities
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
State forces will monitor the activities of organizations inside the University of the Philippines following the abrogation...
Headlines
fbfb
SC tells Calida: 'People&rsquo;s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
SC tells Calida: 'People’s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
The PET said that Solicitor General Jose Calida’s assertion that it filed the motion for inhibition as People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF allows conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021
IATF allows conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021
2 minutes ago
The government’s coronavirus task force has approved the conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021, presidential...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant
IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 minutes ago
Travelers arriving from jurisdictions covered by travel restrictions will be tested once they arrive in the Philippines. They...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program &mdash; Day 3
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 3
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 52 minutes ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole will resume its probe on the government's inoculation program against COVID-19 Friday amid...
Headlines
fbfb
As cycling booms, farmer tours Mindoro to teach communities about climate crisis
As cycling booms, farmer tours Mindoro to teach communities about climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
To emphasize that the stakes are high and the issue is an urgent one for all, Sarmiento calls the phenomenon exactly what...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED panel to define academic freedom, security sector role in campus life
CHED panel to define academic freedom, security sector role in campus life
By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
"Narrowly tailoring regulation to allow the fullest articulation of speech while allowing the protection of compelling state...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with