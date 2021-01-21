DFA: 9 more Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Thursday reported nine more Filipinos abroad contracting the coronavirus, bringing the total to 13,633.

Officials in a daily bulletin said the new cases were from Asia Pacific and Europe, nearly a year since it first confirmed cases of Filipinos overseas infected with the COVID-19 that was later on declared a pandemic.

Fatalities stayed at 944 on January 21 with no new deaths reported, while three more patients have since recovered to push the count of survivors to 8,748.

Some 3,941, meanwhile, continue to receive treatment in 84 countries across the world.

"The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible," the agency said.

To date, the Middle East still has the highest number of Filipino patients at 7,845, with its fatality count now reaching 605 and recoveries at 4,752.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,749 cases, 21 deaths and 1,962 recoveries.

Europe has so far reported 2,225 Filipinos infected, 118 dead and 1,501 recovered, while the Americas continue to account for 814 cases, deaths reaching 200 and recoveries at 533.

Globally, there have been 96.95 million individuals in 191 countries infected with the coronavirus, with deaths now at 2.07 million.

Recoveries have also stood at 53.49 by January 21.

The United States remains with the highest infections at 24.43 million and deaths at more than 406,000, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The Philippines, meanwhile, with its more than 507,000 cases, put it at the 32nd spot, while also keeping its place in Southeast Asia as the second highest.