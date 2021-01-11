#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Boxes of vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a refrigerator at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on January 9, 2021 one of seven mass vaccination centres which are set to open next week as Britain continues its vaccination programme against Covid-19.
Andrew Matthews/POOL/AFP
LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — As the national government closes deals with various drugmakers, several local governments across the country signed deals with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure doses of its coronavirus vaccine for their constituents.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said many local governments signed a tripartite agreement with the national government for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In Pasig’s case, the city government ordered 400,000 doses worth P100 million. It allocated 300 million to procure COVID-19 shots for its constituents.

“Actual quantity and date of delivery will depend on several factors. We’ll buy from others too as opportunities arise,” Sotto said on Twitter.

The City of Manila also closed a deal for the acquision of 800,000 vaccines under a deal with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and AstraZeneca

San Juan City, Caloocan City and Navotas City also inked agreements to provide their residents with COVID-19 jabs.

Mayor Francis Zamora said the city government of San Juan allocated P50 million for the procurement of vaccines.

“If the 50 million allocation is not enough, the city government through our City Council, is ready to add more funds so that all our constituents who wish to get the vaccine may get it from the San Juan City LGU for free,” Zamora said.

Some 8,310 residents have already signed up for the city’s registration for COVID-19 vaccination.

Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan announced that the city government will be able to buy not less than 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said it signed a deal to acquire 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate 50,000 residents. He said the supply is expected to arrive by the “second half” of 2021.

Last week, Quezon City also announced it entered into a deal with the company and the NTF for the initial purchase of 750,000 doses.

Here are the other local governments that signed agreements with AstraZeneca:

  • Vigan City for 100,000 to 120,000 doses
  • Ormoc City for 270,000 doses
  • Iloilo City

DOH: LGUs should work with national government

Last week, the Department of Health stressed the national immunization program is within the mandate of the agency and called on local governments to work with the national government to achieve a “more effective” deployment of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available

Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the NTF, said local governments could get COVID-19 vaccines for their constituents only through a tripartite agreement with manufacturers and the national government.

AstraZeneca submitted to the country’s Food and Drug Administration its application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Two other firms—Pfizer and Gamaleya—applied for EUA in the Philippines

Full trial data showed AstraZeneca’s vaccine is 70% effective on average. It is the second cheapest vaccine at P610 in two doses among those being eyed for procurement and it only needs to be stored at normal fridge temperatures at around two to eight degrees Celsius. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Killer cop Nuezca pleads not guilty of murder he was filmed committing
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"Son of a bitch, do you want me to end you right now)" Nuezca is heard saying in the middle of a heated exchange with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines traffic worst in ASEAN, 9th in world
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has the worst traffic situation among six Southeast Asian countries, and is ranked ninth worst in the world,...
Headlines
fbfb
House: Business groups back economic Cha-cha
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Business groups, including the most influential in post-Marcos era administrations, have expressed support for the lifting...
Headlines
fbfb
Christine Dacera’s parents want medico-legal examiner sacked
1 day ago
The parents of Christine Dacera want a Scene of the Crime Operatives medico-legal officer immediately sacked for his supposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte eyes Romualdez as admin’s VP bet in 2022
By Delon Porcalla | 4 days ago
A year and a half until the next elections, President Duterte has expressed his desire to recruit House Majority Leader Martin...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House bill filed strengthening laws vs online child porn
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Stronger anti-child pornography laws should be in place to better protect minors from exploitation amid the fast-evolving...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP rolls out new quarantine rule for cops as cases within ranks soar
17 hours ago
Cops caught not wearing face mask and shield and were in contact with a personnel positive for COVID-19 would now be required...
Headlines
fbfb
127 Filipinos abroad added to DFA's COVID-19 count last week
18 hours ago
Foreign affairs officials last week saw 127 added to its count of Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH adds 1,906 coronavirus cases as tally breaches 487,000
19 hours ago
(Updated) The country's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caseload hit 487,690 Sunday after the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Proposed charter change ratification slated around 2022 elections, Velasco says
20 hours ago
"We hope to finish the debates before the end of 2021 and present it to the public for ratification alongside the election...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with