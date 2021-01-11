LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses

MANILA, Philippines — As the national government closes deals with various drugmakers, several local governments across the country signed deals with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure doses of its coronavirus vaccine for their constituents.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said many local governments signed a tripartite agreement with the national government for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In Pasig’s case, the city government ordered 400,000 doses worth P100 million. It allocated 300 million to procure COVID-19 shots for its constituents.

“Actual quantity and date of delivery will depend on several factors. We’ll buy from others too as opportunities arise,” Sotto said on Twitter.

The City of Manila also closed a deal for the acquision of 800,000 vaccines under a deal with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and AstraZeneca

San Juan City, Caloocan City and Navotas City also inked agreements to provide their residents with COVID-19 jabs.

Mayor Francis Zamora said the city government of San Juan allocated P50 million for the procurement of vaccines.

“If the 50 million allocation is not enough, the city government through our City Council, is ready to add more funds so that all our constituents who wish to get the vaccine may get it from the San Juan City LGU for free,” Zamora said.

Some 8,310 residents have already signed up for the city’s registration for COVID-19 vaccination.

Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan announced that the city government will be able to buy not less than 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said it signed a deal to acquire 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate 50,000 residents. He said the supply is expected to arrive by the “second half” of 2021.

Last week, Quezon City also announced it entered into a deal with the company and the NTF for the initial purchase of 750,000 doses.

Here are the other local governments that signed agreements with AstraZeneca:

Vigan City for 100,000 to 120,000 doses

Ormoc City for 270,000 doses

Iloilo City

DOH: LGUs should work with national government

Last week, the Department of Health stressed the national immunization program is within the mandate of the agency and called on local governments to work with the national government to achieve a “more effective” deployment of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available

Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the NTF, said local governments could get COVID-19 vaccines for their constituents only through a tripartite agreement with manufacturers and the national government.

AstraZeneca submitted to the country’s Food and Drug Administration its application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Two other firms—Pfizer and Gamaleya—applied for EUA in the Philippines

Full trial data showed AstraZeneca’s vaccine is 70% effective on average. It is the second cheapest vaccine at P610 in two doses among those being eyed for procurement and it only needs to be stored at normal fridge temperatures at around two to eight degrees Celsius. — Gaea Katreena Cabico