#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Marine Corps defends presence at Dacera burial, says no rules violated
Photo shows Christine Angelica Dacera.
Christine Dacera on Instagram
Marine Corps defends presence at Dacera burial, says no rules violated
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — A ranking official of the Philippine Marine Corps asserted that none of the corps' protocols were violated by the presence of its reservists at the burial of Christine Dacera, the flight attendant found dead in a bathtub after a New Year’s Eve party in a Makati hotel where she was allegedly raped and murdered.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan, Marine Corps commandant, disclosed that the uniformed personnel at the funeral rites were reservists who were actually there upon request by Christine’s mother Sharon to provide security and crowd control amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was later granted by the commander of the 12th Regional Community Defense Group.

"There was no military regulation or policy violated. This does not in any way demean anybody, and I assure you that we are one with our investigating agencies in finding out the real truth behind her death," his statement read. 

“No military honors were rendered during the burial of Ms. Christine Dacera — no ceremonies, no flag-draped casket, no volleys of fire that constitute interment honors...It’s not forbidden to assisting in carrying the casket if it would help,” Caculitan added.

The PMC commandant was also careful to point out that not all the reservists present at the rites in General Santos City were from the PMC. 

Over a week after the controversial incident on New Year’s Day, the circumstances of Dacera's death are still largely unclear. 

READ: What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera

The three main suspects who were with Dacera that night were detained in the hours after but have since been ordered released by the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office due to lack of evidence for the rape and homicide complaints, which they have since denied. 

After initially tagging the case as "solved," the Philippine National Police has since admitted to lapses in the investigation into the death, saying that an autopsy was not conducted before Dacera’s body was embalmed. 

Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, had asserted in a press briefing that he still believes the death was a rape-slay, citing evidence he claimed the PNP could not yet share. However, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento has also since disclosed that the national police has only submitted a medico-legal report and death certificate of Dacera thus far, leaving no evidence yet for such a claim.

The National Bureau of Investigation has also started its investigation of the case.

READ: NBI assistance in Dacera case now a parallel probe

FLIGHT ATTENDANT PHILIPPINE MARINE CORPS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 8, 2021 - 6:53pm

Follow this page for updates on the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera. Main image from Instagram/xtinedacera

January 8, 2021 - 6:53pm

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the National Bureau of Investigation wants the complete forensic test results before it makes known its autopsy findings.

"I have directed the NBI to conduct its own investigation of the Dacera case, as time is of the essence," Guevarra says.

"The longer it takes to examine the remains of the deceased and gather pieces of other evidence, the more difficult it becomes to establish the true cause of her death and identify any person liable therefore, if a crime was indeed committed," he adds.

January 6, 2021 - 5:40pm

Makati City Prosecutors’ Office resolves to refer the case of Christine Dacera for further investigation and to release three suspects in detention pending conduct of preliminary investigation, namely John Pascual Dela Serna III, Rommel Galido and John Paul Halili.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines inks deal to secure 30M doses of Covovax vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The term sheet to secure Covovax shots was signed by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., SII and its local partner Faberco Life...
Headlines
fbfb
Killer cop Nuezca pleads not guilty of murder he was filmed committing
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Son of a bitch, do you want me to end you right now)" Nuezca is heard saying in the middle of a heated exchange with the...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI forensic findings in Dacera case seen out this week
5 hours ago
Results of the National Bureau of Investigation’s forensic examination on the body of Christine Dacera may be released...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP boots out killer cop Nuezca for grave misconduct
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"CPNP has just announced it following the approval of [the regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office] on...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses
7 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the many local governments signed a tripartite agreement with the national government for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Gov't urged for clarity on LGU moves to procure own vaccines
17 minutes ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. was pressed on why LGUs are now moving to buy their own when some P72.5 billion had been allotted...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines secures 25M doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 jabs
1 hour ago
An initial supply of 50,000 from Sinovac will reach the Philippines by February, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 2,052 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 489,736
1 hour ago
Monday's figure was the highest since Dec. 18, 2020, when the country had 2,122 additional infections.
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged to include farmers, agri sector in priority for vaccination
1 hour ago
The national government should also be looking at including farmers in its nationwide vaccination plant given their...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to launch 'massive' campaign on safety, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine
2 hours ago
The Department of Health is gearing for a massive information drive for the safety and efficacy COVID-19 vaccines, following...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with