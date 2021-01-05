#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Group tells gov't to address 'learning crisis' in Philippines
A Filipino student is seen attending her online class in this undated file photo. Distance learning in the country began in October, DepEd's answer to continuing learning amid the pandemic that has since been hounded by difficulties
Philstar.com/Irish Lising
Group tells gov't to address 'learning crisis' in Philippines
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — A non-government organization on Tuesday sought for solutions to what they said has become a "learning crisis" in the country following students' dismal showing in recent international assessments. 

Filipino learners had ranked the least out of students in 58 countries in both Mathematics and Science per a study, which was released in 2020. 

Prior to this, findings by the Programme for International Student Asessment in 2019 also showed students in the country at the bottom in reading comprehension among 79 nations.

The Philippine Business for Education in a statement these results would stand to "worsen the learning losses" in the country along with challenges within the sector as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"If the success of a society is measured by how well it invests in its children, then the Philippines is failing," the group said. "We are now at the eleventh hour and we are sounding the alarm."

Some 25 million Filipino students opted to enroll this year under the distance learning setup by the education department, an enrollment figure that saw two million students skipping school from the 27 million recorded in 2019.

Difficulties have continued to hound the online classes which groups had earlier called on the postpone, ranging from students left without gadgets or access to internet to errors in printed materials for those without the means.

PBEd added that to date, there seems to be no "clear plan" on how students could return to schools, after the Duterte administration nixed its own approval of a pilot study for resuming in-person learning. 

The education department in its report to the Cabinet had outlined steps to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus in schools, such as reducing class sizes to between 15 to 20 and following staggered schedules. 

Schools would also be tasked to disinfect on a regular basis, apart from clinics being upgraded for better health service to students, teachers and staff.

The group said Congress should pass a joint resolution in the Senate that would convene an education commission to "draw up urgent, decisive, and targeted reforms in our education system."

"Its recommendations must urgently stem the learning crisis by targeting early-age and grade nutrition, equitable access, increased resources for education, localized and shared accountability, and data-driven learning policies," PBEd said.

They added: "Government must take the lead in building an education system that Filipino learners deserve — one that realizes their full potential."

The second quarter of the ongoing school year began on Monday, January 4, but it remains unclear as to the fate of allowing face-to-face classes despite the administration conceding that the said setup is far from ideal.

DepEd has since said that it will carry out reforms to improve learning in the country and for students to fare better in global education studies.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DISTANCE LEARNING PHILIPPINE BUSINESS FOR EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOT issues show cause order vs Makati hotel after demise of flight attendant
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a show cause order calling on a hotel in Makati City to explain why its accreditation...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR to probe death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
6 hours ago
"As one of the sectors who most experience abuse, the government must ensure that greater protection be accorded to women....
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells PSG to 'shut up' on use of smuggled COVID-19 vaccines during probe
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
“I will not elaborate on it but do not force my hand to meddle into this affair because maybe I will not, I am not so...
Headlines
fbfb
Small groups, like PSG, can get special vaccine permits – FDA
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo told President Rodrigo Duterte in a briefing that the agency can issue compassionate special...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros wants China included in travel ban over new coronavirus variant
8 hours ago
Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros called Tuesday on the government to include China in the Philippines’ travel ban...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Another Western drugmaker to seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
Another Western manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to apply for emergency use authorization in the Philippines this...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth: Contribution hike deferred until Congress amends UHC law
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
The agency's president and CEO Dante Gierran in a statement said PhilHealth will continue to collect premium contribution...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte threatens to sack airport staff allowing easy entry in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Duterte said he has received reports that some airport personnel and ship crew are helping people travel without undergoing...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks Taliptip fishers, groups writ of kalikasan plea vs Bulacan airport project
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court junked the plea of Bulacan fishermen and civil society groups to compel the government to protect marine...
Headlines
fbfb
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with