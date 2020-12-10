After dismal showing in new int'l study, DepEd says to continue pushing reforms

MANILA, Philippines — The education department on Thursday said it is looking to turn the results of an international assessment that showed Filipino students lagging in Math and Science to improve learning and instruction in the country.

Fourth graders in the country ranked the least out of students in 58 countries, per findings in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2019.

Filipinos had apparently scored 297 in mathematics and 249 in science, short of making through TIMMS' low international benchmark.

The said standard, with a starting score of 400, means that students "have some basic mathematical knowledge" and only a limited grasp of scientific concepts and basic science facts.

Such was a significant decline from 2003, or the last time the country participated in the study, at 358 in math and 332 in science and deals another blow for the Philippines' education system after an earlier dismal showing in the Programme for International Student Assessment last year.

Sought for comment, DepEd said it values the results from global assessments as the country's participation in these "indicate a step forward towards addressing curriculum and learning gaps" in basic education at home.

"Our standing policy is to translate these international assessments into concrete and implementable actions that can have a direct impact on our learners' achievements and teachers' improvements," the agency said in a statement sent to reporters.

Education officials added that the results would push the department to carry out more changes to improve curriculum, as well as teachers' training and students' learning environment.

"It will also contextualize and widen our understanding of home and school environment, education composition and resources, school climate, teacher professional development, and job satisfaction, among others," DepEd continued.

A technical working group has also been formed to prepare students who would take part in succeeding international assessments.

The TIMMS is held every four years by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, which is based in the Netherlands.

Some 5,515 students in the fourth grade participated in the study's 2019 edition from 180 schools across the Philippines. — Christian Deiparine