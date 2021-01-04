House probe into killings, arrest of Tumandok leaders sought

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ Makabayan bloc urged their colleagues hold hearings into the killing of Tumandok community leaders and the arrest of others on Panay island in December.

Six members of the opposition bloc filed a resolution urging the House to conduct a legislative probe into the killing of nine Tumandok community leaders and arrest of 18 others in police and military operations in Capiz and Iloilo.

The lawmakers noted that the family of one of the arrested suspects said that she was tortured while in police custody. They also said that two have been reported missing.

Progressive groups last week raised the alarm on the killings and arrests, saying they were meant to strike fear in indigenous peoples communities opposing government projects that could displace them.

The police however said they were serving warrants on supposed members and supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army. They also claimed those killed fought back against authorities.

But the Makabayan bloc pointed out that the family of those arrested and killed denied the allegations.

The lawmakers also noted that the nine Tumandoks killed were known leaders who had been opposing militarization and rights violations in their communities. Citing organizations in Panay, the party-list representatives said those who were arrested were also red-tagged and “were being pressured to surrender.”

‘Reminiscent of SEMPO’

The Makabayan bloc said that the recent killings and arrests in Panay is reminiscent of SEMPO or the Simultaneous Enhanced Managing of Police Operations in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental in December 2018.

The conduct of SEMPO led to the killing of six habal-habal drivers and the arrest of 15 others.

The lawmakers also noted that it is similar to simultaneous police operations in Negros Oriental in March 2019 where 14 people were killed.

The Senate looked into the killings in Negros islands between October 2018 and July 2019, and its committees recommended that the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines investigate its ranks for possible violations.

READ: Senate report recommends PNP, AFP to probe its men over Negros killings

Referring to the killings of the IP leaders, the Makabayan bloc said: “Their deaths add to the already long list of farmers extrajudicially killed under this administration."

“The brazen killing of the poor and the marginalized indigenous peoples is an indicator of the state of human rights in the country as well as the raging impunity that seems to reign over our land,” they said.

That the killings also happened amid a pandemic is “highly alarming.”

“It is imperative for members of the Congress, as representatives of our people, to defend the rights of our people and check on excesses and violations committed against them. Laws and rules should serve the interest of our people, and should not be weaponized to suppress their rights and oppress them,” they added.

Human rights watchdog Karapatan meanwhile urged the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the recent killings.