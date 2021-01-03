#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Health officials record 891 more coronavirus cases, tally now at 477,807
This July 28, 2020 photo shows people wearing face masks and health workers clad in personal protective equipment.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Health officials record 891 more coronavirus cases, tally now at 477,807
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:28 p.m.) — Three days into the New Year, the country's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caseload hit 477,807 Sunday after the Department of Health logged another 891 confirmed infections.

In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 8,316 more recoveries and 4 more casualties linked to the virus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 9,257 or 1.94% of total cases.

This brings total recoveries to 448,258, good for a 93.8% recovery rate.  

Among the total cases, exactly 20,292—or 4.2%—are marked as active cases, referring to patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are still recovering in hospitals or quarantine facilities. 

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:

  • Davao City with 65 new cases
  • Rizal with 55 more infections
  • Isabela with 50 new cases
  • City of Manila with 40 more infections
  • Quezon City with 37 new cases

The country's positivity rate based on reports from noon of January 2 stands at 5.8% after 675 of the 11,705 tests conducted turned out positive.

The DOH added that around 89.1% of cases are mild and asymptomatic, though this is down from 90.7% at the end of 2020. Additionally, 6.7% of recorded cases, the DOH said, are critical and 3.6% are severe.

"The Department of Health has noted a decrease in the number of cases reported today, at 896 cases. This is due to a decrease in the number of patients seen in COVID-19 laboratories during the New Year," the department said in its message for the day.

"The DOH reminds the public to be cautious in interpreting these numbers as an increase in cases in the coming weeks is still possible. The DOH continues to assess the extent of the effects of the holiday season on COVID-19 transmission," it added, urging the public to "be vigilant in guarding against complacency."

According to figures from business data platform Statista, the Philippines still sits among the bottom five in coronavirus tests conducted among the most impacted countries worldwide.

Authorities have warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during and after the holidays, which can be further complicated should the new variant of the virus first recorded in the United Kingdom enter the country.

Coronavirus cases have once again been on the incline over the past few days with the reopening of several laboratories that shut down over the holidays, which led to artificially deflated numbers.

Around the world, over 84.9 million cases of the new pathogen have been recorded, leading to 1.8 million deaths according to the latest data from the World Health Organization. 

Over the past nine months of community quarantine in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has asserted that achieving herd immunity through vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic for the country moving forward.

He has, however, not seen anything wrong with Cabinet members and presidential security staff taking unapproved coronavirus vaccines ahead of their scheduled priority slot in a time when the Palace said healthcare workers would be inoculated first. 

It has been 292 days since enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over parts of mainland Luzon, and the Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

— Franco Luna with reports from Xave Gregorio  

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
VP: Sinopharm mess strains efforts for public to trust vaccines
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called for transparency in a probe into the unregulated Sinopharm vaccination of President...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 crisis forcing students to online sex to continue schooling — senator
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Senate Education Committee Chairman Sherwin Gatchalian cited a report where learners are engaging in online sex for buying...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL won't accept foreign passengers from US
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will stop accepting foreign passengers from the US starting today in line with the inclusion...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines bans entry of travelers from US
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
Starting tomorrow, the Philippines will temporarily ban the entry of travelers from the United States where confirmed cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Dela Rosa confident in 'fighting chance' of death penalty in Senate
7 hours ago
"Our chances are good because there are seven of us pushing for it. We know that other senators who are still 50-50 on it...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Cops reminded to maintain 'close contact diary' as PNP adds 30 more COVID-19 cases
6 minutes ago
“This diary enables us to immediately identify and isolate every person that made close contact with our personnel in...
Headlines
fbfb
Ending VFA threat uncalled for if vaccine purchase efforts going well, Robredo says
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
In her weekly radio show, the country's top opposition figure said stirring tensions with other countries comes uncalled for,...
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo insists rule of law observed in vaccination of Duterte's security detail
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said the vaccination was legally valid and consistent with the PSG's duty...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross: Saliva COVID-19 test has 99% success rate in US
2 hours ago
The cheaper, saliva-based test for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has garnered a 99% detection rate in the US, the...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority seeks fair probe on congressmen in PACC list
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The House majority is supporting President Duterte’s campaign against corruption, including the investigation of several...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with