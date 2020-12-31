#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
â€˜Not acceptableâ€™: DOT warns quarantine hotels of penalties if used for leisure
This file photo shows a hotel room.
Pixabay/David Lee
‘Not acceptable’: DOT warns quarantine hotels of penalties if used for leisure
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 31, 2020 - 9:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Monday reminded the Department of Tourism-accredited hotels used as quarantine hotels to refrain from accepting guests for leisure purposes.

The tourism chief cautioned the quarantine hotels after the DOT received reports that some have admitted guests for staycation purposes.

Quarantine hotels are not allowed to take in guests for staycation purposes and are prohibited from operating their ancillary establishments such as spas, bars and gym, among others.

Puyat appealed to the owners and operators of the accommodation establishments (AEs) to be more vigilant about the quarantine protocols.

“This is not acceptable and should not be tolerated. Our guidelines explicitly prohibit the use of quarantine hotels for staycation purposes and vice-versa,” Puyat said.

“We all are hard at work setting the environment to restore businesses and bring back job and livelihood opportunities to benefit our people who rely on tourism,” she added.

The DOT said first-time offenders will be meted stern warning and/or a penalty of not less than P1,000 but not more than P10,000 based on the gravity of the offense.

On the other hand, second-time violators will face three months to one-year suspension and/or a fine of P10,000.00 but not more than P20,000.00 based on the gravity of the offense.

Third-time offenders could have their accreditation revoked or canceled and/or meted a fine P20,000.00 but not more than P100,000.00 based on the gravity of the offense.

These hotels were already sent a written reminder to comply with the guidelines.

Hotels found to have violated the guidelines, on the other hand, were issued a notice to explain.

By virtue of DOT Administrative Order (AO) 2020-002 since May, the DOT has issued s issued Certificates of Authority to Operate (CAO) as quarantine facilities for stranded tourists and essential workers to selected hotels in Metro Manila.

The DOT AO 2020-002-C was later amended allowing guests to include returning overseas Filipinos and overseas Filipino workers.

Other international airports in the country were permitted to open and AEs located near those ports of entry were allowed to operate as quarantine hotels.

In September, the DOT issued AO 2020-006-A allowing four- to five-star rated DOT-accredited AEs in the National Capital Region to operate as staycation hotels provided they have Certificates of Authority to Operate as Staycation hotels (CAOS). AEs outside the NCR with at least three-star rating were also allowed to operate.

The agency accredited five more hotels in October.

Puyat once again urged the DOT-accredited AEs to strictly follow the rules and regulations allowed in their assigned operation.

“Let us not be remiss in our obligations as service provider. We will weather this crisis and welcome the time when normalcy return,” the tourism chief said.

“We owe our guests’ and workers’ safety to your continued cooperation,” she added.

As of December 17, only 15 AEs in NCR have been issued CAOS. These are the following: Grand Hyatt Hotel, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Okada Manila Hotel, Shangri-La at the Fort, Nobu Hotel, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, EDSA Shangri-La Manila, Solaire Resort, Hyatt Regency City of Dreams, Nuwa Hotel City of Dreams, The Peninsula Manila, Aruga by Rockwell, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila and Hotel Okura Manila.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NEW NORMAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH still waiting for confirmation of report of new COVID-19 variant in US
12 hours ago
"[T]hat's the policy. Any country that has reported the UK variant will be subjected to a temporary ban," Health Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana admits Sinopharm vaccines used by Duterte’s security detail were smuggled
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Amid the continued uproar over the unauthorized inoculation of the president's top men, National Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth premium contribution hike to push through
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
There’s no stopping the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. from implementing its scheduled increase in premium contributions...
Headlines
fbfb
After miscommunication, broader travel ban on 20 territories finally sure
1 day ago
After what can only be described as a lapse in communication on the part of the national government, it's finally final:...
Headlines
fbfb
Rainy New Year – PAGASA
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rains in many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, on New Year’s Eve and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Slain OFW's employer gets death sentence in Kuwait
37 minutes ago
Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. took to Twitter last night to confirm the news, describing the ruling as "fair and in accordance...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI to probe entry, use of unregistered vaccines
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Presidential Security Group will not be spared from the National Bureau of Investigation probe into the unauthorized...
Headlines
fbfb
Poe comes to Malabon Zoo’s aid
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe has extended financial assistance to the Malabon Zoo Foundation, which has closed its doors to visitors for...
Headlines
fbfb
Speaker to PACC: Turn over lawmakers’ cases to ombudsman
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was surprised to learn from the members of the House of Representatives whom President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Lockdown babies seen to reach 250,000
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Philippine population is expected to reach 110.8 million in 2021, up from 109.4 million in 2020, the Commission on Population...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with