#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte says to end VFA if US 'can't deliver at least 20 million doses' of vaccine
President Rodrigo Duterte is seen speaking in this photo during a meeting with the coronavirus task force on December 26, 2020
Presidential photo/Alfred Frias
Duterte says to end VFA if US 'can't deliver at least 20 million doses' of vaccine
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday night threatened to go through with ending the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States if it fails to deliver millions of doses of US-made COVID-19 vaccine.

The president's latest pronouncement follows the supposed botched negotiations with the US drugmaker Pfizer for 10 million doses and as his administration faces criticism of lagging behind in the global race to secure doses

US firms Moderna Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics are ready to supply four to 25 million doses of their vaccines beginning the third quarter of next year should the government find their proposals acceptable, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said in a statement earlier this month

RELATEDBotched COVID-19 vaccine talks for Pfizer's doses escalate

"If they can't deliver at least 20 million doses at a minimum, they better get out," Duterte said in English during his televised meeting with the coronavirus task force. "No vaccine, no stay here."

Duterte, who has not had a warm relations with Washington largely due to his drug war, nixed the decades-old VFA in early February after the US reportedly cancelled the visa of Sen. Bato dela Rosa over his role in the government's "war on drugs".

The VFA, which governs the status and treatment of US soldiers in the Philippines and allows them to hold military exercises and provide technical assistance to security personnel, has been criticized in the past for allowing foreign troops in the country and for keeping the Philippines dependent on the US.

READ: Beyond Bato's US visa: A look at issues previously raised against VFA

Duterte suspended the termination of the VFA in June "in light of political and other developments in the region" and, in November, extended the suspension for another six months

The Philippines has so far secured only 2.6 million doses from AstraZeneca as a donation from the private sector, and the administration has yet to sign deals with drugmakers with only a few days before the year ends. 

Officials have since denied that the country was late into talks for securing doses, even with Duterte only approving advanced payments in November after shunning the move which he said was the West making profit for the vaccines.

Its move to procure 25 million doses of China's Sinovac has also been widely criticized because the vaccine is more expensive and has a lower efficacy rate of 50%.

RELATEDGov’t hit over preference for Sinovac’s ‘pasang-awa’ vaccine

"Do not believe s*** about America delivering immediately," Duterte said. "If America wants to help, you deliver. Stop talking, what we need is the vaccine. Not your verbose speeches."

The administration is looking to inoculate 24.7 million Filipinos in 2021, with Sinovac seen to arrive the earliest by March, and AstraZeneca by the second quarter.

Over a million individuals in the US have already been inoculated after the Food and Drug Administration there issued emergency use approvals to Pfizer and Moderna. By mid-December, a global tracker also reported that there are now 11.6 billion doses reserved even before a vaccine is put out in the market.

Indonesia, which has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, has so far secured 335.5 million doses, according to the report. 

RODRIGO DUTERTE UNITED STATES VISITNG FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malabon Zoo owner appeals for donations
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The owner of the Malabon Zoo has appealed for help to feed its animals, some named after celebrities, and to go on with housekeeping...
Headlines
fbfb
2 LPAs to bring rains – PAGASA
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas will bring rains over most of the countrythis week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 variant spreads amid EU vaccine rollout
13 hours ago
As the European Union began a vaccine rollout yesterday, countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain...
Headlines
fbfb
Terror tag on NPA: Legal fronts may be implicated
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Now that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its New People’s Army have been declared by the government as terrorist...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL readies fleet for vaccine transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is preparing its fleet to help in the transport of COVID-19 vaccines to the country and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs
2 hours ago
Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said rains will continue to persist in most parts of the country due to the two new low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says
3 hours ago
"Let me tell you, many have already been injected with Sinopharm," Duterte said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants new task force on COVID-19 variant
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday said he wants the creation of a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte scraps face-to-face 2021 classes
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte revoked yesterday an earlier order to the Department of Education to allow face-to-face classes by January...
Headlines
fbfb
Holiday COVID-19 spike to be seen by 2nd week of January
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases this Christmas season could be expected by the end of December up to the second week of January...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with