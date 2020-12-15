#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte orders PhilHealth to simplify payment claims process
This undated photo shows members lining up for PhilHealth benefits at an unnamed hospital.
The STAR/File
Duterte orders PhilHealth to simplify payment claims process
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to simplify the payment claims process in the wake of reports about delayed payments in hospitals.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said PhilHealth officials were asked to explain the delayed payments during the Cabinet meeting last Monday.

"Now, when it comes to the filing of claims, PhilHealth was given 60 days to process the documents. While PhilHealth had a lengthy explanation, the president ordered the shortening and reconfiguring of requirements for the settling of claims. It also covers the stretching of the limit of the late filing because when the filing is late, payments are no longer made," Roque said at a press briefing Tuesday.

"The appeal of the president is for the processing of PhilHealth claims to be simplified and just let the indigent patient sign so he will be able to go home after his treatment. The ideal is to compress the process more and not bring more hardship to the sick and indigent Filipino patient and (they do not) have to worry about the process," he added.

Roque said PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran has vowed to meet with the health insurer's board to carry out the president's instruction.

At the same briefing, Roque said the task force created to probe the anomalies in PhilHealth has submitted its report to the president. Quoting Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Roque said the task force has filed complaints against some PhilHealth officials and medical practitioners tagged in irregularities before the ombudsman.

Among the anomalies that have reportedly defrauded PhilHealth of billions in funds are the buying of allegedly overpriced COVID-19 test kits and information technology equipment, the unauthorized release of funds to hospitals that have not yet recorded COVID-19 cases, and the padding of hospital claims to the health insurer. PhilHealth officials have denied involvement in corruption.

2019 N-COV PHILIPPINE HEALTH AND INSURANCE CORP PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Don't leave home without face shields, face masks
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has decreed the mandatory wearing of full face...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker to block Leonen removal by quo warranto
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Removing Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen through quo warranto proceedings is not likely to prosper, a House...
Headlines
fbfb
OVP: Robredo not in talks with Reds, has no plans nor authority for that
3 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s office said that it is not holding peace talks with communist rebels, nor will it hold...
Headlines
fbfb
Leachon to Palace: Address vaccine concerns instead of resorting to personal attacks
5 hours ago
"I was just asking a fair scientific question in order to gain the confidence of the people in terms of their acceptance of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Taliptip fishers, groups file writ of kalikasan vs Bulacan airport project
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 minutes ago
Former residents of Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan town, Oceana Philippines and two other petitioners urged the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate bill seeks regulation of vape products
16 minutes ago
Under Senate Bill No. 1951, "the government shall regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace insists 'no favorites' on vaccine purchase from drugmakers
By Christian Deiparine | 56 minutes ago
Concerns had been raised that government is seemingly opting for the said vaccines — targeting 25 million doses —...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate bill sponsored by Marcos would see return to ‘fraud-prone’ polls — election lawyer
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
An election lawyer on Monday warned against a bill at the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Imee Marcos, proposing a "hybrid" election...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Probe into 'drug war' useless since Philippines rejects ICC jurisdiction
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, a human rights lawyer years ago, said the lack of cooperation by the Philippines means...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with