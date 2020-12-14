POEA allows walk-in processing for urgent requirements

#VACCINEWATCHPH
POEA deputy administrator Villamor Ventura Plan said the walk-in scheme would be pilot-tested starting today until Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - December 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — To be able to deploy more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) abroad, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) is now implementing walk-in filing and processing of overseas employment certificates (OECs) and other necessary documents.

POEA deputy administrator Villamor Ventura Plan said the walk-in scheme would be pilot-tested starting today until Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Recruitment leader Lito Soriano said the walk-in scheme is a welcome development since it would help hasten the deployment of nurses and other highly skilled OFWs.

Soriano, however, urged the POEA to extend its implementation until Jan. 15 and to exempt rehired healthcare workers (HCWs) from the yearly 5,000 deployment cap.

There are only 10 working days for the month of December and since land-based accreditation personnel only report for three days in a week, the period set by the POEA is so short, according to recruitment officials.

With the numerous applications for processing and accreditation, they said the five-day period would defeat the purpose of the pilot-testing.

Plan said authorized representatives of recruitment agencies will be allowed to file for processing at the Land-based Center (LBC) even without prior appointment.

The POEA official added that requirements for OECs of OFWs departing this month and urgent application for new or renewal of accreditation, as well job orders will be accepted.

“Agencies with non-urgent transaction can continue to secure appointment through the POEA online appointment,” Plan said.

Health and safety protocols shall be implemented and gathering within POEA premises is still strictly prohibited.

Any breach of protocol may result in the immediate termination of the pilot testing, and agencies found violating or committing abuses shall face disciplinary action, according to the POEA official.

The POEA created a temporary Viber community for industry leaders for faster dissemination of information.

Meanwhile, POEA chief Bernard Olalia reported that the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) has temporarily stopped the processing of newly hired workers to Jordan.

Olalia said the POLO opted to stop the processing due to the current pandemic, which poses health and safety risks for new workers in Jordan.

He noted, however, that there are certain categories of workers that are exempted from the suspension such as those hired by international organizations and diplomatic corps.

