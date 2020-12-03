COVID-19 tally in Philippines hits 435,413 with 1,061 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines increased to 435,413 Thursday as the total number of recoveries approached the 400,000-mark.

The Department of Health reported 1,061 new COVID-19 cases. The daily tally did not include data from 13 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The areas with the most number of additional infections were Davao City with 92, Quezon City with 92, Rizal with 50, Pampanga with 44 and Quezon province with 43.

With 328 newly-recovered patients, the country’s recovery count reached 399,325. Total recoveries represented around 92% of the total confirmed cases in the Philippines.

However, 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 were logged, raising the death toll to 8,446.

Excluding recoveries and fatalities, the Philippines has 27,642 active cases. Of these, 85% are mild cases, 7% are asymptomatic, 0.28% have moderate symptoms, 3% are severe cases and 5% are in critical condition.

The OCTA Research Team said that COVID-19 cases in the country may reach up to 500,000 by the end of December.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order giving the Food and Drug Administration the power to issue Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The move is seen to fasttrack the regulatory approval for the use of vaccines and drugs against the disease.

Global COVID-19 cases have reached more than 64 million, including 1.49 million deaths.