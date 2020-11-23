#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP to give 'special attention' to investigation of sacked Jolo police chief
Three of the four soldiers killed in Jolo, Sulu on June 29 are given military honors as relatives receive the remains at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on June 30. Maj. Marvin Indammog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Jaime Velasco and Cpl. Abdal Asula died when Jolo Municipal Police Station personnel fired upon the Army intelligence team tailing suspected terrorist bombers in Jolo.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
PNP to give 'special attention' to investigation of sacked Jolo police chief
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — PNP chief Police Gen. Debold Sinas has instructed the Regional Director of the police regional office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to give "special attention" to the ongoing investigation on the grisly murder of the former Jolo police chief, he disclosed Monday. 

Speaking at a press briefing in Camp Crame, Sinas said this was "not only because the victim was a ranking police officer but also because his death is vulnerable to undue speculation that will only serve to muddle the investigation."

To recall, the slain body of Police Lt. Col. Walter Annayo was found along Narciso Ramos Highway in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao on Saturday, November 21.

RELATED: NBI: One soldier in Jolo incident with police shot eight times

Annayo was formerly the police chief of the Jolo Municipal Police Station at the time of the infamous shootout with intelligence elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He had faced an administrative complaint of neglect of duty over the killings before he was shot. 

"My appeal is for everyone to please allow the investigation to proceed and to avoid entertaining baseless theories and unverified information, after all, our common objective is to find out the truth and serve the ends of justice," Sinas said. 

"I am confident that sooner or later there will be a significant breakthrough in the investigation, perhaps a solid lead that will take us closer to the logical conclusion of this case," he added. 

The National Bureau of Investigation has since filed murder and planting of evidence raps against the nine cops involved in the Jolo shooting after its investigation concluded that the firearms found with the military men were indeed planted. 

Colleagues call for justice 

In a joint statement issued Monday, members of PNP Lateral Entry Bagong Tanglaw Class of 2006 condemned "in the strongest possible words the gruesome killing" of Annayo, a member of the class, whom they said was "treacherously murdered by unidentified suspects."

"We cry for justice and call for an immediate investigation and solution of the case so that the culprits will be held liable and justice is served," the statement penned by class president Police Lt. Col. Harold Aglipay reads. 

"We thank our CPNP for ordering the PROBAR Leadership to conduct immediate follow-up investigation and leave not a stone unturned that will pave the way to the prompt solution of the case," it added. 

A report by Inquirer.net also quotes Police Col. Michael Bawayan, Sulu provincial police director, as saying that Annayo was a "big loss to the PNP force."

“He was a good police officer, one of the police officers who accomplished much, especially in crime and drug busting,” Bawayan said.

“When Annayo was relieved last July, following the reported shooting incident in Jolo town that left military agents killed, he was never charged of any criminal case,” he also asserted.

Maguindanao massacre 

Sinas press conference coincided with the anniversary of the Maguindanao massacre, over which Sinas also said continuing manhunt operations were underway for 80 more unaccounted suspects.

"While there are persistent reports that some of these wanted persons have, in fact, left the country, the PNP will continue to exert effort in finding these fugitives to serve the ends of justice," he said.

DEBOLD SINAS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines highly trusts Russian COVID-19 vaccine – survey
By Pia Lee Brago | 18 hours ago
The strongest indicator of trust in Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was recorded in six countries, including the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 years and a historic ruling later: Ampatuan massacre kin's fight for justice not over
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 days ago
Eleven years and one historic ruling later, the families of the victims of the Ampatuan massacre in 2009, where 58 people...
Headlines
fbfb
RSA apologizes for Skyway mishap
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp, apologized yesterday to the victims of the freak...
Headlines
fbfb
BI allows foreign businessmen to enter Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Foreigners traveling for business and investments are now allowed to visit the Philippines as the Bureau of Immigration (BI)...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle taxis allowed back on Metro Manila roads
6 hours ago
Nebrija added that the number coding scheme would remain suspended for the time being.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP to give 'special attention' to investigation of sacked Jolo police chief
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"My appeal is for everyone to please allow the investigation to proceed and to avoid entertaining baseless theories and unverified...
Headlines
fbfb
Government response to typhoons, pandemic leaves students up in protest
2 hours ago
Ateneo de Manila students on Monday called for a nationwide academic break as part of its demands to hold government accountable...
Headlines
fbfb
Price cap on COVID testing may be released this week, Palace says
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Earlier this month, President Duterte signed Executive Order No. 118 directing agencies to ensure that COVID-19 tests and...
Headlines
fbfb
After fresh VFA extension, US reaffirms commitment to Philippines' rights in WPS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
"We stand with the Philippines in protecting your sovereign rights, your offshore resources and all of those rights that are...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH warns vs use of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines
5 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public that there is still no approved COVID-19 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with