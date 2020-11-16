#VACCINEWATCHPH
Distance learning activities take halt in areas hit by 'Ulysses'
Residents slog through mud and debris as they retrieve belongings from their flooddamaged homes in Southville subdivision in Rodriguez, Rizal yesterday. Thick mud coated several barangays in Marikina City and Rizal province after Typhoon Ulysses spawned extensive flooding that sent residents fleeing to their roofs.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Distance learning classes in areas hit by Typhoon Ulysses were called off in the meantime as recovery in the said provinces begin, the education department said Monday. 

DepEd's Calabarzon office in a memo said learning activities in Rodriguez, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Baras-Pinugay and the upland of Tanay in Rizal province are suspended beginning Monday, November 16 until November 21. 

"This is to provide affected personnel, families and the learners to recover from the devastating effects of the typhoon," said Regional Director Wilfredo Cabral.

In an another memo, Cabral said these schools in Antipolo will also have a week-long suspension in classes: 

  • Calawis Elementary School
  • Kaysakat Elementary School
  • San Joseph Elementary School 
  • Canumay Elementary School
  • Libis Elementary School 
  • San Ysiro Elementary School 
  • Apia Elementary School
  • Paglitaw Elementary School 
  • Calawis National High School
  • Kaysakay National High School
  • Canumay National High School

DepEd Calabarzon told school officials and teachers that they could also use the given time to "reproduce learning activity sheets" damaged in the wake of Ulysses. 

National education officials have yet to release a situational report on the extent of the typhoon's damage, but Undersecretary Anne Sevilla said the agency has identified sources to fund the replacement of learning materials. 

"We are ready to download [or] supplement the financial resources of DepEd Regions and Schools Division Offices affected by the recent calamities," she told reporters in an exchange. 

DepEd has reported too that classes in Cagayan and Tuguegarao City, a province hard hit by Ulysses and is now under a state of calamity, are suspended from Monday until only tomorrow Tuesday. 

Figures by disaster officials by the morning of November 16 showed that the Cagayan region sustained over P113 million damage both to agriculture and infrastructure. 

The education department, meanwhile, said classes in Metro Manila will be suspended upon declaration of local governments in the capital region. 

A child rights group had recently allayed concerns that distance learning, DepEd's push to continue schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be hampered by natural disasters that have recently hit the country. 

Educo Philippines told Philstar.com in a previous interview that psychosocial sessions they extended to victims of another typhoon — "Rolly" in Catanduanes, has left students losing interest to continue their classes. 

Distance learning efforts in Bicol Region were also pushed "back to zero" with schools and learning materials damaged, apart from the nearly 3,000 students staying with their families in evacuation shelters. 

CAGAYAN VALLEY CALABARZON DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
