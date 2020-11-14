#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cagayan declares state of calamity
Photo taken on November 14, 2020, shows situation in Barangays Pacac and Logung, Amulung which were severely affected by the overflow of the Cagayan river.
Released by Cagayan PIO/Leon Antonio, Jr. and Kaycee Dumlao
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:40 p.m.) — Cagayan has been placed under a state of calamity, its provincial information office confirmed Saturday, after being hit by what its governor called the worst flooding in memory. 

Cagayan PIO in a post to its Facebook page called the floods wrought by Typhoon Ulysses the biggest and widest experienced by the province. 

Gov. Manuel Mamba during a virtual briefing aired over state-run PTV said that nine have died in Cagayan so far. 

Of these nine, four — three teenagers and their grandmother—  died in a landslide, Mamba said. He added that another three were electrocuted, one of whom was a rescuer in Linao, Tuguegarao City. Another two casualties drowned, one in the municipality of Gattaran and the other a 42-year-old male in the municipality of Alcala, the governor said. 

Earlier Mamba said during an interview with a local government-run radio station that 24 towns and Tuguegarao City are inundated, affecting 84,257 people.

“We are trying to get all kinds of help that we can get,” Mamba said. “Please help us out in the relief and rescue operations.”  — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio 

