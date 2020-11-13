#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DILG: 14 dead, 3 missing, more than 345k in shelters due to Typhoon Ulysses
In this photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020, several people wade through a flooded Sucat Road in Parañaque City while others are assisted by rescuers using boats and pedicabs due to overnight heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
DILG: 14 dead, 3 missing, more than 345k in shelters due to Typhoon Ulysses
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ulysses, which battered the capital region and parts of Luzon this week, has so far left 14 dead, three missing, and more than 345,000 in evacuation centers, the interior department said Friday. 

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año relayed these figures during a virtual briefing with Cabinet members aired over state-run PTV. 

While a total of 345, 119 individuals — or 102,806 families — currently in evacuation centers by the DILG's count, Año said this may not paint the full picture of those displaced by the Ulysses as others may have chosen to take shelter elsewhere. 

"The figures could be higher....as these are based on evacuation centers. There are the individuals evacuated by our [local government units] but others did not go to evacuation centers but to their relatives instead," he said in Filipino. 

"Our LGUs always carried out their mandate in saving the lives and ensuring safety of their constituents," Año said. 

Leave it to the LGUs? 

On Thursday morning, as the continued dumping of rains submberged thousands of houses in Marikina City, its mayor Marcy Teodoro appealed for air rescue and more motorized boats to augment the 50 it had already deployed, seeking help beyond the national government to address the dire situation. 

"Hindi na ito kakayanin ng LGU lang, kailangan na ng tulong ng private sector. (The LGU alone can no longer do this, we need help from the private sector.) We need motorized boats in rescuing," he told ANC's "Headstart."  

Later the same day, President Rodrigo Duterte during an address to the public renewed his call on LGUs and concerned agencies "to ensure that the well-being and safety of our people remain the top priority."

Last week, Duterte lashed out at critics who noted his absence as the strongest storm of the year, Super Typhoon Rolly, displaced millions and left 20 Filipinos dead.

Residents hesitant to leave behind homes, belongings

OCD Assistant Secretary Casiano Monilla during a virtual briefing earlier in the day insisted that the government was not caught "flat footed" by Ulysses and said residents had not heeded warnings.

"Sometimes, our local officials make the rounds but our countrymen do not comply right away. We rely more on what we feel, on the prevailing situation that we feel, rather than the advice given by PAGASA," Monilla said in Filipino during a virtual briefing.

On Friday morning, Malabon City Mayor Antolin Oreta, who had to evacuate some 1,100 of his own constituents, explained the reluctance of some families to evacuate amid calamities. 

"Because it is understandable, there are families, they know that if they have a second or third source and the water is still far away, they will not really leave. Because maybe when they leave, they will be robbed, their clothes will be lost," he said in Filipino. — Bella Perez-Rubio 

TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte’s official residence not spared
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte was not spared by the wrath of Typhoon Ulysses after the nearby Pasig River overflowed to some areas of...
Headlines
fbfb
Ondoy-like floods trap thousands
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
With thousands trapped on rooftops by fast rising flood similar to the one unleashed by Tropical Storm Ondoy, local leaders...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Even powerful countries must respect South China Sea ruling’
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The significance of the 2018 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea cannot be ignored by any country, President Duterte said...
Headlines
fbfb
Major floods in Manila as typhoon batters Philippines
By Mikhail Flores | 19 hours ago
The third typhoon to hit the storm-battered Philippines in as many weeks caused major flooding in Manila on Thursday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Millions without electricity
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. is working to bring back electricity to millions of customers affected by Typhoon Ulysses, emphasizing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 patients evacuated from Ulysses’ path
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Over 200 coronavirus patients and staff in temporary treatment and monitoring facilities in various parts of Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Nobody gets left behind’
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
As the nation reeled from the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, President Duterte said yesterday no one would be left behind as...
Headlines
fbfb
Ulysses batters Southern, Central Luzon
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Typhoon Ulysses battered Southern and Central Luzon on Wednesday night until yesterday morning, dumping heavy rains that caused...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to ASEAN: Ensure vaccine access for all
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Rich or poor, all nations must be ensured access to safe vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019, President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte cuts short video conference with ASEAN
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday begged off from further engaging other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with