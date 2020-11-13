Marikina under state of calamity after â€˜Ulyssesâ€™ flooding

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Marikina under state of calamity after 'Ulysses' flooding
Residents carry their belongings as they make their way through a flooded street to shelter after Typhoon Vamco hit, in Marikina City, suburban Manila on November 12, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Marikina under state of calamity after ‘Ulysses’ flooding
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — The city of Marikina, among the worst hit by major floods brought by Typhoon “Ulysses” (international name: Vamco), has declared a state of calamity, Mayor Marcy Teodoro said Friday.

“I have declared a state of calamity for the city of Marikina so our government can have a chance to effectively address the needs of our fellow residents here in the city,” Teodoro told CNN Philippines partly in Filipino.

He said that the declaration would also allow Marikina residents to access emergency and calamity loans from government institutions and would let the local government impose price controls on basic commodities.

A declaration of a state of calamity would also let the local government access calamity funds to aid in its response to the disaster.

Teodoro said the city is now focused on rehabilitation efforts, cleaning up thick mud left by the major flooding that swept across Marikina, where at least three people died in the wake of Ulysses.

He added that the local government is also coordinating with the labor department and employers’ groups so Marikina residents may be given jobs.

At least 13 people have died due to the onslaught of Ulysses, while scores remained missing and thousands were evacuated from their homes. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Mae Anne Los Baños/News5

