#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Ulysses' now a tropical storm, seen to hit Bicol-Quezon area
This satellite image shows now Tropical Storm Ulysses which intensified from a tropical depression on Monday
PAGASA
'Ulysses' now a tropical storm, seen to hit Bicol-Quezon area
(Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ulysses has intensified into a tropical storm and could make landfall over the area of Bicol Region-Quezon by Thursday, PAGASA said. 

The weather bureau in its 5 p.m. bulletin said Ulysses was last seen at 575 km east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar. 

It now has the strength of 65 kph maximum sustained winds and gusts of up to 80 kph, moving northwestward at a speed of 15 kph. 

PAGASA added that the tropical storm may intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours and could develop into a full-blown typhoon by Wednesday.

No areas are placed so far under storm warning signals, but the agency said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region and Quezon due to Ulysses' extension. 

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao and Ilocos Norte meanwhile, will see moderate to heavy rains due to the tail-end of a cold front. 

Ulysses' possible landfall over Bicol and Quezon comes at the heels of then super typhoon "Rolly" (international name Goni) wrecking havoc early this month. 

Casualties from Rolly's four landfalls are now at 24 per latest report of disaster officials, with over 1.6 million individuals in total affected. 

Damage to properties are also now at P11.3 billion, with Bicol sustaining the most of the cost at nearly P10.7 billion. 

Ulysses is only one out of the three more storms PAGASA is expecting to hit the Philippines this month, where government's disaster response had been affected by its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 

The new tropical storm will bring rough to very rough seas with wave height reaching 2.8 to 4.5 meters over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, as well as the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon. 

Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the rest of the seaboards in Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao. 

Forecast Positions:

  • Tuesday afternoon: 555 km East of Daet, Camarines Norte 
  • Wednesday afternoon: 320 km East of Infanta, Quezon
  • Thursday afternoon: 130 km West of Pasay City, Metro Manila 
  • Friday afternoon: 660 km West of Pasay City, Metro Manila
  • Saturday afternoon:1,010 km West of Southern Luzon — Christian Deiparine

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fortune favors Debold: 'Mañanita' general is next PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
At a press briefing earlier Monday, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan acknowledged rumors that Sinas may be tapped to head the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Graft conviction of Imelda Marcos
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Two years later, Imelda Marcos remains free while appealing her graft conviction.
Headlines
fbfb
Claiming bias, Marcos wants Leonen out of poll proceedings vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
Citing an alleged bias for Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday...
Headlines
fbfb
'All tyrants will fall': Trump's defeat is warning to Duterte, Akbayan says
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
The results of the elections in the U.S. leading to Donald Trump's defeat should remind President Rodrigo Duterte that leaders...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos distances self from moves by Calida, Gadon to oust Leonen
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. distanced himself from the moves to boot from the Supreme Court Associate...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Like Marcos, Calida pushes for Leonen inhibition in VP poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
This is at least the third time that Calida, who styles his office as the People's Tribune, filed a pleading that leans in...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP to introduce new fitness program amid COVID-19
2 hours ago
“This program solely aims to reduce the adverse quarantine effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Sinas not cleared of charges despite PNP chief appointment
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Charges against Metro Manila's top cop for quarantine violation will continue even as he ascends to lead the country's police...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte approves COVID-19 vaccine roadmap
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte greenlighted the Philippine National Vaccine Roadmap during...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace hopes Biden admin will help Filipino illegal immigrants
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
While it does not see major changes in the ties between Manila and Washington, Malacañang is hopeful that the administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with