#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PAGASA: 'Tonyo' to hit Quezon-Batangas area before exit on Monday
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression 'Tonyo,' the 20th storm to enter the Philippines this 2020.
RAMMB
PAGASA: 'Tonyo' to hit Quezon-Batangas area before exit on Monday
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Tonyo" will make another landfall in Quezon or Batangas on Sunday as it moves to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by tomorrow morning, PAGASA has said.

Tonyo, the 20th storm to hit the Philippines this year, entered the country on November 6 and made its first landfall over Torrijos in Marinduque at 4:30 Sunday.

The state weather bureau in its latest bulletin said it was last seen between 70 km southwest of Alabat and 40 km south southwest of Tayabas in Quezon province. 

Currently, it has the strength of 45 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 60 kph.

It is expected to continue moving west northwestward at a speed of 25 kph to hit Sariaya in Quezon or San Juan in Batangas. 

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will prevail today over Ilocos Region, CAR, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces and Palawan as well as Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, still due to Tonyo. 

As of morning of Sunday, the following areas are still under Signal No. 1, with winds at 30 to 60 kph expected in 36 hours:

  • Camarines Norte, 
  • western portion of Camarines Sur
  • (Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Pamplona, Pasacao)
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan,
  • Pampanga
  • southern portion of Nueva Ecija(General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio)
  • southern portion of Tarlac (Victoria, Pura, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, La Paz, Concepcion, Tarlac City, San Jose, Bamban, Capas)
  • southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)
  • the central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)
  • Marinduque
  • northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion), 
  • northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)
  • northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Tonyo will bring moderate to rough seas with wave heights reaching 1.5 to 3.5 meters and the prevailing easterlies over the seaboards of the said areas as well as the eastern seaboards of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, northern portion of Quezon and the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes. 

 The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, is seen to bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, including the northern seaboard of Cagayan as well as Babuyan Islands, with wave heights expected at 2.5 to 4.5 meters. 


Forecast Positions

  • Monday morning: 475 km West Northwest of Coron, Palawan 
  • Tuesday morning: 1,125 km West of Southern Luzon — Christian Deiparine

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 8, 2020 - 9:54am

Tropical Depression Tonyo has made landfall over Torrijos, Marinduque at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

The weather bureau forecasts Tonyo to move west-northwestward and make landfall in the vicinity of Sariaya, Quezon or San Juan, Batangas. 

At 7 a.m., Tonyo was locate 70 km southwest of Alabat, Quezon or 40 km south southwest of Tayabas, Quezon. It bears winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 60 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Drug lord admits he never met De Lima or financed her senatorial campaign — lawyer
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 21 hours ago
(Updated 4:23 p.m.) Convicted drug lord Vicente Sy confirmed under oath that he never met or gave money to Sen. Leila de Lima,...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo visits village headed by captain who swore her in
11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo visited last Thursday the remote barangay in Camarines Sur headed by the chairman before whom...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to retain budget of NTF-ELCAC
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Despite being accused of red-tagging, the proposed P19-billion budget for the controversial National Task Force to End Local...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
Easytrip offers pre-booking scheme for RFID
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Easytrip Corp. is launching a scheme called Online RFID Reservation and Appointment System , to provide users of the Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace clarifies Philippines not dropping South China Sea claims, arbitral ruling
By Alexis Romero | Over a year ago
"What the president means is that... the arbitral ruling is still subject to talks between the two countries."
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to visit Beijing for 5th time amid China sea tensions
Over a year ago
President Duterte heads to China for his fifth visit on August 28 and is due to return to the Philippines on September 2...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte expected to push for crafting of South China Sea code 'delayed' by China
By Alexis Romero | Over a year ago
President Duterte warned that further delay in the code of conduct's crafting would result in a "miscalculation" in the disputed...
Headlines
fbfb
US navy chief does not want China tensions to 'boil over'
Over a year ago
The US Navy regularly conducts freedom of navigation operations to challenge Beijing's vast claims in the sea, often angering...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: China's extraction of Scarborough clams violate Philippine sovereignty
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | Over a year ago
"They are performing acts of ownership..."
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese blockade of sandbars may lead to Philippines' loss of aerial access to Pag-asa, expert says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | Over a year ago
A maritime expert warned that Chinese vessels are along the flight path of any aircraft coming into and out of Pag-asa I...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with