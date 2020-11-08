PAGASA: 'Tonyo' to hit Quezon-Batangas area before exit on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Tonyo" will make another landfall in Quezon or Batangas on Sunday as it moves to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by tomorrow morning, PAGASA has said.

Tonyo, the 20th storm to hit the Philippines this year, entered the country on November 6 and made its first landfall over Torrijos in Marinduque at 4:30 Sunday.

The state weather bureau in its latest bulletin said it was last seen between 70 km southwest of Alabat and 40 km south southwest of Tayabas in Quezon province.

Currently, it has the strength of 45 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 60 kph.

It is expected to continue moving west northwestward at a speed of 25 kph to hit Sariaya in Quezon or San Juan in Batangas.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will prevail today over Ilocos Region, CAR, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces and Palawan as well as Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, still due to Tonyo.

As of morning of Sunday, the following areas are still under Signal No. 1, with winds at 30 to 60 kph expected in 36 hours:

Camarines Norte,

western portion of Camarines Sur

(Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Pamplona, Pasacao)

Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan,

Pampanga

southern portion of Nueva Ecija(General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio)

southern portion of Tarlac (Victoria, Pura, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, La Paz, Concepcion, Tarlac City, San Jose, Bamban, Capas)

southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

the central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

Marinduque

northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion),

northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Tonyo will bring moderate to rough seas with wave heights reaching 1.5 to 3.5 meters and the prevailing easterlies over the seaboards of the said areas as well as the eastern seaboards of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, northern portion of Quezon and the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, is seen to bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, including the northern seaboard of Cagayan as well as Babuyan Islands, with wave heights expected at 2.5 to 4.5 meters.



Forecast Positions