LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts
Aerial photo shows scenes of devastation over Catanduanes, the province said to be the hardest-hit by Typhoon Rolly, where the Philippine Coast Guard records "90% destruction" left by the typhoon.
Philippine Coast Guard
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 3, November 4, 4:46 p.m.) — Against the backdrop of the destruction already caused by Typhoon Quinta, the world's strongest typhoon came like a thief in the night and displaced thousands in the Philippines. 

At least 19 million Filipinos were affected by Typhoon Rolly, then a super typhoon when it made its first landfall, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council projected earlier. 

While some Filipinos take the "cozy weather" as a sign that we "breezed" through the typhoon from the comfort of their homes, others in mainland Bicol and Catanduanes remain in evacuation shelters and are left to reckon with the damage.

Here is a running list of relief initiatives where you can help out. 

ABS-CBN Corp. Sagip Kapamilya
What: Monetary donations 
Where: BDO Peso Account (0039301-14199 / BNORPHMM) BPI Peso Account (3051-1155-88 / BOPIPHMM), Metrobank Peso Account (636-3-636-08808-1 / MBTCPHMM), PNB Peso Account (1263-7000-4128) Security Bank Peso Account (000003312430-0 / SETCPHMM), BDO Dollar Account (1039300-81622 / BNORPHMM), GCash, PayMaya

Ako Bakwit
What: Cash donations or goods donations excluding used clothes due to coronavirus health and safety protocols 
Where: Goods may be dropped off at Ziya Boutique, Ground Floor, Glorietta 3, Makati City
Cash donations through Ako Bakwit BPI Savings (0293-0053-76), PayMaya (0917-607-7718), PayPal (akobakwit@gmail.com), or GCash (0917-607-7718).

Ateneo de Manila University
What: Monetary donations, credit cards, checks, and local/foreign bank deposits
Where: BPI (Ateneo de Manila University / Peso savings account 3083-7210-56) 
More donation options available at giving.ateneo.edu

Bayan Muna Partylist Bayang Matulungin Relief Operations 
What: Canned goods, bottled water, clothes, hygiene kits, medicines, or cash donations
Where: Drop off station at Block 31 Lot 13 A. Bonifacio St., New Capitol Estate 1, Brgy. Batasan Hills, District 2, Quezon City 
Contact Sarah Velasco at 0923535419 for inquiries
Cash donations through GCash (0917-168-6352), PayMaya (0917-168-6352) or PayPal

Campus Alliance for Dedicated and Unified Action-UP Baguio
What: Monetary donations
Where: BPI (1249249609), GCash (Cielo Madarang / 0915 884 8927), BDO (Laika Jezrel G. Mendoza / 005050274444),  Land Bank (Airah Carhize Ami / 0226473556), PayMaya (Luianna Isabel Santos / 0927 256 9460), PayPal

Caritas Manila Oplan Damayan
What: Monetary donations for immediate needs, including food bags, shelter materials, clean water, blankets, mosquito nets, mats, and hygiene items
Where: BDO (000-5600-45905) BPI (3063-5357-01 / Dollar Accounts 3064-0033-55) Metrobank (175-3-17506954-3) RCBC (000-300-090-2216) UShare Unionbank

JCI Philippines - Oplan Kaagapay Super Typhoon Rolly
What: Canned goods, towels, hygiene kits, relief packages, cash donations 
Where: Drop-off point at JCI Philippines Headquarters, 14 Don A Roces Avenue, Quezon City, Metro Manila
Contact NED Constantine Ignacio (0917-533-7474) for inquiries and for donations in-kind
Cash donations through BDO, Quezon Avenue - Heroes Hills Branch (Junior Chamber International Phils., Inc. / Smart Checking Account No. 002018025076 / Swift Code BNORPHMM)
To coordinate cash donations, contact NC John Joshua Cudia (0935-426-8718)

JuanSpark Youth Leaders Saan Aabot ang P20 Mo?
What: Cash donations of at least P20
Where: BDO (Nanette Tagudar / 007960016388), BPI (Marielle Alemania / 0129399139) or GCash (Charmaine Gilo / 0977-455-3757)
Contact Marielle Alemania at 0949-167-1154 for inquiries

Kaya Natin! Movement
What: Cash donations 
Where: PayPal, JustPayTo, or BPI Account: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc. (3081-1173-72)
Send deposit slips to kayanatinmovement@gmail.com

Kalinga sa Panahon ng Pandemya
What: Donations in cash or kind 
Where: Pick-up at SM Fairview, contact Maverick or Jemimah at 09772190229
Cash donations via PNB (Jemimah Keren R. Ladeza at 107910038784), GCash (Maverick Segismundo at 09772190229) or PayPal

Lingap Gabriela
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Gabriela Women's Party Office at #25 K-10 St., West Kamias, Quezon City 
Lingap Gabriela Office at SATU Building, Block 73, Lot 11, Don Mariano Marcos Avenue, North Fairview, Quezon City 
Gabriela National Office at #35 Scout Delgado, Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City

National Union of Students of the Philippines
What: Monetary donations
Where: BPI Savings Account (Joshua Marcial  / 3299-0460-51) BDO Savings Account (Lilac Fameronag / 011140018149) Metrobank (Jandeil Roperos / 181318-1664828), GCash (Blaise Bellosillo / 0939-817-5590)

Sagip Kanayunan - Oplan Rescue Countryside
What: Common medicines, seeds, farm tools and supplies, and cash donations
Where: BPI (Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas / Peso Account 445-1001-286 / Dollar Account 445-4002-488)
Bank address West Ave. Baler Branch, West Avenue, Quezon City, Philippines 1100
Telephone (632) 3723693

Tulong Kabataan Network 
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Contact or G-cash: 09152683515
Account Name: Joshua Marcial

Tagani Philippines #SupportOurFarmersPH
What: Cash donations for partner-farmers
Where: PayPal, GCash, UnionBank, BPI

Tayo, Para sa Bayan
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: BDO (Cecile Siasoyco / 0103-0001-0877) BPI (Kristel Mich Salimo / 0309-1357-33), GCash (Arriana Pabalate at 0905-487-5827 or Kristel Mich Salimo at 0967-428-7523) Metrobank (Arriana Pabalate / 225-3804-763-679), PayPal
In-kind donations may be dropped off at 2290 Road 16 Fabie Estate Sta. Ana, Manila.

UP Catandungan Tabang Catanduanes
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Metrobank (Romeo Russel Ham Somido / 1813 1813 62996) BDO (Shilley Babe P. Sta. Rosa / 0060 3023 3660), GCash (Carla Angelica Tulipat / 0917 780 5158), PayMaya (Carla Angelica Tulipat / 0920 911 2805)
For in-kind donations, coordinate with Ma. Arlene S. Borja (0917 307 9148) or Meyrick U. Tablizo (0947 614 3724)

This list will be updated as the situation develops.

