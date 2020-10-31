#VACCINEWATCHPH
PAGASA warns of storm surge due to âRollyâ
In addition to the color-coded scheme, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)’s warning will now include the forecast storm surge heights and their corresponding impacts.
PAGASA warns of storm surge due to ‘Rolly’
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA is warning of a “moderate to high” risk of a storm surge of up to one floor high in some coastal areas due to Typhoon Rolly.

The state weather bureau said in its 8 a.m. bulletin on Saturday that a storm surge of three meters is possible within 48 hours in the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Meanwhile, a storm surge of up to two meters, or over six feet, is possible in the next 48 hours in the coastal areas of Aurora, Marinduque, Bicol Region and northern Samar, and the other coastal areas of Quezon.

PAGASA said the possible storm surges “may result in life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation.”

“This storm surge may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast,” the state weather bureau said further.

“Rolly,” the strongest storm on earth so far this year, may strengthen into a super typhoon in the next 12 hours, according to PAGASA.

“Rolly,” which was last spotted 540 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, currently packs winds of up to 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.

