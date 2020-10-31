PAGASA: ‘Rolly’ may become a super typhoon in 12 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Rolly,” the strongest storm on earth so far this year, may strengthen into a super typhoon in the next 12 hours, PAGASA warned Saturday.

“Owing to very favorable conditions, there remains a possibility that this typhoon will reach super typhoon category over the next 12 hours,” the state weather bureau said in its 8 a.m. bulletin. A storm is classified as a super typhoon once its winds reach 220 kilometers per hour (kph).

But the state weather bureau said that it is more likely that “Rolly” is near super typhoon strength, packing winds between 185 to 215 kph, by the time it grazes Bicol region and makes landfall over Quezon Sunday afternoon or early evening.

“Rolly,” which was last spotted 540 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, currently packs winds of up to 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.

Storm warning signal number 2 has been hoisted over the following areas, where winds of 61 to 120 kph and intermittent rains may be expected in at least 36 hours:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

San Francisco, Quezon

San Andres, Quezon

San Narcisco, Quezon

Mulanay, Quezon

Catanauan, Quezon

Buenavista, Quezon

Lopez, Quezon

Guinayangan, Quezon

Calauag, Quezon

Tagkawayan, Quezon

Meanwhile, storm signal number 1 has been raised over the following areas:

Metro Manila

The rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

The rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Pangasinan

La Union

Benguet

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Aurora, Isabela

Luna, Isabela

Reina Mercedes, Isabela

Naguilian, Isabela

Benito Soliven, Isabela

San Mariano, Isabela

Palanan, Isabela

Dinapigue, Isabela

San Guillermo, Isabela

Echague, Isabela

San Agustin, Isabela

Jones, Isabela

Cordon, Isabela

Santiago City, Isabela

Ramon, Isabela

San Isidro, Isabela

Angadanan, Isabela

Alicia, Isabela

Cauayan City, Isabela

Cabatuan, Isabela

San Mateo, Isabela

Northern Samar

Tagapul-An, Samar

Almagro, Samar

Santo Nino, Samar

Tarangnan, Samar

Catbalogan City, Samar

Calbayog City, Samar

Santa Margarita, Samar

Gandara, Samar

Pagsanghan, Samar

San Jorge, Samar

Jiabong, Samar

Motiong, Samar

Paranas, Samar

San Jose de Buan, Samar

Matuguinao, Samar

Taft, Eastern Samar

Can-Avid, Eastern Samar

Dolores, Eastern Samar

Maslog, Eastern Samar

Jipapad, Eastern Samar

Arteche, Eastern Samar

Oras, Eastern Samar

San Policarpo, Eastern Samar

Kawayan, Biliran

Maripipi, Biliran

Signal Number 3 may be raised over portions of the Bicol region later today, PAGASA said.

PAGASA forecasts that the eye of the typhoon will pass very close to Catanduanes early Sunday morning, over Calaguas Islands. It will then pass very close to mainland Camarines provinces, over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon.

A landfall over Catanduanes is not yet ruled out due to the proximity of the forecast track to the Bicol region.

The state weather bureau is warning of “violent winds and intense rainfall” over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur beginning early Sunday morning until afternoon.

The same conditions are expected over Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora beginning Sunday afternoon until evening.

Heavy to intense rains are expected beginning this evening until tomorrow over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Burias Island, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales and Tarlac.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Northern Samar, mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Bicol region and central Luzon.

PAGASA also warned that in the next 48 hours there is a “moderate to high risk” of a storm surge of up to three meters over the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, and up to two meters over the coastal areas of Aurora, Marinduque, Bicol Region, and Northern Samar and the other coastal areas of Quezon.