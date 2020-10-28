#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Cities balk at proposal for LGUs to give aid to evicted informal settlers
Ortigas Business district dwarfs slum area in Pasig Floodway on May 25, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Cities balk at proposal for LGUs to give aid to evicted informal settlers
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) balked at a proposal for local government units to provide aid to evicted informal settlers, saying that this is a “tall order” for them as not all cities have the financial capacity to give assistance.

“Cities’ funds are limited and would be unable to fund the financial assistance required for the ISFs (informal settler families),” said Miki Monterde of the LCP at a House hearing on Wednesday.

Under several bills pending in the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development, the local government units will relocate underprivileged and homeless citizens within 45 days after a final court order for demolition or eviction.

If this is not possible, the local government unit will instead give them financial assistance equivalent to two months of the minimum wage for non-agricultural workers.

“[This] is a tall order for the cities as it assumes that all cities have an existing relocation site or a ready budget to fund the financial assistance to fund the relocated dwellers,” Monterde said.

The LCP said there should be additional provisions on providing financial support, a clear funding source and capacity-building for cities to be able to meet the demands of the bills.

“We plea to this committee to understand the plight of cities and the reality that not all cities are created equal, nor do they have uniform and equal financial standing,” Monterde said. — Xave Gregorio

INFORMAL SETTLERS LEAGUE OF CITIES OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
House panels want charges vs Duque, Morales over PhilHealth mess
1 day ago
(Updated 7:04 p.m.) The House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability approved their committee...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin promises 'severe' response to recalled envoy's alleged maltreatment of staff
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"The DFA will be firm in meting out the appropriate sanctions and administrative or criminal charges on Ambassador Mauro if...
Headlines
fbfb
Psychological violence: Cheating husband gets 8 years
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that a wife suffered psychological violence because her husband cheated...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp disowns fake quote of VP saying she’s ready to be president
8 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo strongly denied a quote spreading online that she is ready to become president as...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Proponent, funder of Kaliwa Dam told: Think about future of IP communities, environment
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The dam project will displace the indigenous communities in the provinces of Quezon and Rizal and will inundate their ancestral...
Headlines
fbfb
Tropical depression outside PAR could hit Bicol as typhoon by Undas
1 hour ago
The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility could soon intensify into a typhoon that may landfall...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs given 60 days to comply with road-clearing program
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The deadline is January 15, 2021. Our LGUs have two months to continue road clearing programs in their area. If an LGU...
Headlines
fbfb
Second petition questioning Duterte Youth rep's proclamation filed
1 hour ago
This is the second petition challenging the legality of Rep. Ducielle Cardema’s proclamation as representative of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to investigate increased presence of Chinese nationals in Philippines
1 hour ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Wednesday urged a Senate panel to probe the national security implications of the entry of about...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with