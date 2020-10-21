#VACCINEWATCHPH
Beyond Manila Bay, measly housing budget leaves nothing for slum residents
Ortigas Business district dwarfs slum area in Pasig Floodway on May 25, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — No funds will be allocated to relocate residents in slum areas next year as well as loans for the homeless poor, marking the biggest casualty of a measly housing budget persisting under the Duterte administration.

The National Housing Authority (NHA), the government's home-builder, will only have money for Manila Bay resettlement and displaced calamity victims. Beyond that, NHA is tapping into excess funding and collections for next year and in 2022, a short-term fix that senators hearing the housing budget said is tremendously insufficient. 

“While shelter is considered a basic human need, our budget is the lowest among all the departments,” housing director Miles Rivera told senators in a budget hearing on Wednesday. 

NHA is under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, which has been allocated a measly P3.98 billion for next year, P2 billion of which will go entirely to NHA. This leaves four other agencies, including its head office, sharing in the balance of P1 billion. 

As it is, the housing agency’s proposed budget for next year marked a 49.1% slump from this year’s P7.83 billion. The outlay, if approved as is, would corner a meager 0.08% of the total P4.51-trillion budget for 2021.

Senators decried the housing agency’s insufficient funding, which Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said, was incongruent with government calls for people to stay at home to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). 

Indeed, the consequences on housing can be severe. Under the department, Marcelino Escalada Jr., NHA general manager, said the agency can only build 2,000 homes for informal settlers next year, specifically for Manila Bay residents to be displaced by the ongoing rehabilitation. The project would cost P2.72 billion, easily exhausting the P2 billion outlay and a tiny portion of the P1.72 billion in unprogrammed funds.

The balance of P1 billion, meanwhile, would go to emergency housing assistance program catering to calamity victims. But NHA has other programs which would essentially would go unfunded next year including resettlement for slum residents in danger areas as well as free housing for state employees and uniformed personnel.

“For the meantime, your honor, there will be a slowdown in the production of government bousing because of the absence of funds for 2021,” Escalada said of state houses. “In terms of budget coming from GAA (General Appropriations Act), that will be zero.”

The same problem is evident in Social Housing Finance Corp., among the agencies offering home loans at below-market rates. SHFC, which caters to the low-income population, will not have money for its Community Mortgage Program that offers loans to poor households. “They have not received any budget even in 2018 and 2019,” Rivera said.

A short-term fix is to tap the NHA’s P73-billion corporate budget, composed of collections from housing arrears and unutilized outlays in previous years. But the amount hardly meets the P900 billion needed to close the gap for housing informal settlers. Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto encouraged the agency to tap the private sector’s help to bridge the housing gap.

“Clearly government cannot do it alone,” he said.

Left out

Why housing is left out of government’s recovery strategy was beyond senators, especially with the administration spending over P1 trillion in infrastructure next year.

Of the 6.5 million housing backlog, 30% or 1.95 million is estimated to be the needs of the informal sector which government should directly provide. The estimate is old, however, and rises around 20% each year, which means that housing needs now may be bigger.

The balance of 70% is for the formal sector or those who can finance their own homes with just some help. This is where the likes of SHFC and Pag-IBIG enters through their loans. 

For this year, the pandemic already disrupted home building. From the original target of 265,778 houses built and funded before the health crisis, the government lowered that to 191,748, down 27.6% year-on-year.

Of the total, only 48,480 will be built by NHA, some of which have started in previous years, while the balance is hopefully funded by loans.

Halfway into the year however, the target is at risk of being missed despite getting lowered already due to disruptions on building from pandemic. From January to June, only 39,316 had been built or funded, 9,820 of which by NHA.

