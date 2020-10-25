#VACCINEWATCHPH
UN marks 75th year with call for united stand vs COVID-19
“The 75th anniversary of the United Nations falls in the middle of a global pandemic. Our founding mission is more critical than ever,” Guterres said in his UN Day message yesterday.
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - October 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Secretary General António Guterres has reiterated his call for global ceasefire and unity against a common enemy: the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 75th anniversary of the United Nations falls in the middle of a global pandemic. Our founding mission is more critical than ever,” Guterres said in his UN Day message yesterday.

“In our world today, we have one common enemy: COVID-19. Now is the time for a stepped-up push for peace to achieve a global ceasefire. The clock is ticking,” he added.

UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter, the organization’s founding document.

The treaty outlines the goals of promoting human dignity, protecting human rights, respecting international law and saving humanity from conflict.

According to Guterres, the 75th anniversary of the organization offers an opportunity to make peace with the planet, citing the “climate emergency threatens life itself.”

“We must mobilize the whole world to reach carbon neutrality – net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050,” said the UN chief.

“A growing number of countries and companies have already pledged to meet this goal,” he added.

Around the world, Guterres called for global solidarity and cooperation to address poverty, inequality, hunger and discrimination.

The months of the pandemic, he said, showed a horrific rise in violence against women and girls across the globe.

“We face colossal challenges. With global solidarity and cooperation, we can overcome them. That’s what the United Nations is all about,” he said.

“Let us build on our advances across the decades. Let us realize our shared vision of a better world for all,” he added.

Last Wednesday, Guterres underscored the importance of working together during a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At a time of global challenge and uncertainty, Guterres said partnerships between the UN and regional bodies such as ASEAN remain indispensable in addressing pressing issues such as the pandemic, climate response and rising geopolitical tensions.

“Pandemic recovery has the potential to advance climate action for a carbon-neutral world by 2050.?Investment in renewable energy remains more cost-effective than the continued reliance on fossil-fuel subsidies and coal power plants,” said the UN chief.

“We also need to reverse declining trends of biodiversity, deforestation and land degradation, and end the unsustainable exploitation of marine resources,” he added.

He also expressed concern over “intensified geopolitical competition” in the region and beyond, citing increasing tensions in the South China Sea that require dialogue and refraining from any escalation.

“I reiterate my hope for the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct. I also call for peaceful dispute resolution, in conformity with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

“In the Korean?Peninsula, ASEAN’s foreign ministers have an important role to play in calling for the parties, especially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to continue what was started.?The United Nations stands ready, including in cooperation with ASEAN, to support the process and key parties in their efforts,” added the UN chief.

