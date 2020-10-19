#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rough seas in Northern Luzon due to 'Pepito'
This October 19, 2020 image shows the projected track of 'Pepito'
PAGASA
Rough seas in Northern Luzon due to 'Pepito'
(Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 8:12am

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area that Pagasa had been monitoring developed into a tropical depression early Monday morning and will bring rain and rough seas in parts of the Philippines.

In an early morning bulletin, Pagasa said Tropical Depression 'Pepito' is seen to remain a tropical depression over the next three days and may make landfall "as a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm."

'Pepito' was estimated at 820 km East of Virac, Catanduanes early Monday morning and is moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Gale warning up

A Gale Warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Isabela, where seas will be "rough to very rough" (2.8 to 4.5 m). Sea travel is risky in these areas, especially for small boats.

Moderate to rough (1.5-3 m) seas are also expected on the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Bicol Region and the seaboards of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Strong winds are also expected in the following areas:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Coastal and mountainous areas of northern Ilocos Norte
  • Apayao
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Aurora
  • Quezon
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Northern Samar

Meanwhile, the following areas may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains:

  • Quezon
  • Bicol Region
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Bangasamoro
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao Occidental
  • Sultan Kudarat
  • South Cotabato
  • Sarangani

PAGASA WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House minority decimated
By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
The ascent of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has further strengthened the super majority in the House of Representatives, with...
Headlines
fbfb
‘West Philippine Sea oil exploration OK, but not with China’
By Paolo Romero | 8 hours ago
President Duterte’s move to lift the moratorium on oil exploration in the West Philippine Sea would be beneficial for...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila may be downgraded to MGCQ – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Metro Manila may be downgraded to the most lenient quarantine level next month if its residents observe health and safety...
Headlines
fbfb
NUPL to MMDA's Pialago: We will never wish her to experience Nasino's grief
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
The lawyers' group representing political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino on Sunday responded to the remarks of a government official...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST study bolsters VCO capacity vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 8 hours ago
A study funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has shown supporting evidence that bolsters the capacity...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
BusinessWorld Economic Forum goes online
8 hours ago
As the coronavirus disease is expected to further transform the world and the Philippine economy in 2021, BusinessWorld the...
Headlines
fbfb
Corruption more damaging than pandemic – UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
Corruption is not only a crime but immoral and the “ultimate betrayal” of public trust, especially during the...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to speed up passage of FIST bill
By Paolo Romero | 8 hours ago
The Senate will speed up the passage of the proposed Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer Act, which aims to ensure stability...
Headlines
fbfb
UN: Misuse of terrorism laws catastrophic on civilians
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
The misuse of terrorism laws to address domestic strife and complex humanitarian settings can have a “catastrophic”...
Headlines
fbfb
Philppine COVID-19 cases rise to 356,618
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
A total of 2,379 new infections reported yesterday raised to 356,618 the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with