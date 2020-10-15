#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Red Cross halts PhilHealth-funded COVID tests over unpaid balance
A doctor shows the Natch RNA Extractor along with other new machines inside the newly inaugurated molecular laboratory of the Philippine Red Cross at the Port Area in Manila in June 2020.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Red Cross halts PhilHealth-funded COVID tests over unpaid balance
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The private organization conducting the most coronavirus tests in the country is halting its screenings funded by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. over the agency's failure to settle its overdue balance of over P930 million. 

The Philippine Red Cross' decision on October 14 is seen to affect many, including returning Overseas Filipino Workers and frontline medical and government workers, with the organization saying it will no longer receive specimens from them. 

Screening for those in mega swabbing and local government facilities, as well as individuals covered under the health department's expanded testing guidelines will also be suspended.

"The PRC does not have unlimited resources to replenish the testing kits for its laboratories unless PhilHealth, its major creditor, settles its unlawful obligations," Red Cross said in a statement.

The organization has conducted over a million COVID-19 tests out of the country's more than three million screened for the deadly virus. 

RELATED: Private-run labs in Philippines have highest COVID-19 tests done

Tests, however, will continue for those who scheduled their screenings directly through them, private companies and groups, as well as local governments and other agencies with which the Red Cross has agreements and "whose payments are up to date."

PhilHealth's payment needed to buy more kits

The Red Cross said it needs PhilHealth's payments for buying test kits and reagents from China, which requires around $6 million per order. 

"The PRC cannot commit to these orders unless it has the finances to pay," the group said. "This is what makes PhilHealth's settlement of its outstanding obligations critical."

PhilHealth's failure to follow through with its obligations, Red Cross added, had resulted in total billings of more than P1 billion as of October 13, nearly P931 million of which is already. 

Palace officials at a press briefing said government is still trying to resolve the matter between Red Cross and PhilHealth, as they admit that the organization has a significant contribution to the country's testing capacity. 

"It is a big loss if Red Cross stops its PhilHealth-funded tests but we all know that the PhilHealth has its internal problems. We apologize to the PRC on behalf of the president," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. 

Its chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, had also met with PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran, who requested that Red Cross lowers its test fee from P3,500 to about P3,400. 

But, Red Cross said the request from PhilHealth came early October with no mention of any payment to come. 

The humanitarian organization, which also responds to disasters, warned that its response, as well as lives, will be affected should its finances be compromised. 

PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taliptip: A long goodbye where the sea will soon meet the sky
By Jonathan de Santos | 8 hours ago
With the franchise for the New Manila International Airport nearly a done deal, the last residents of Sitio Kinse in Barangay...
Headlines
fbfb
'We stand by science,' UP MSI stresses in parrying DENR exec's 'bayaran' rant
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
"Scientists stand by science. Whatever they learned, studied, they share it to the public. It is part of their job," Dr. Laura...
Headlines
fbfb
Shakeup, realignments begin
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco now has the full support of the “supermajority” in the House of Representatives after...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Staycations’ OK’d in 10 NCR hotels
By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
More Metro Manila hotels are showing interest to operate for staycation purposes as the number of authorized hotels continues...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators question high proportion of Chinese workers for DPWH's bridge projects
4 hours ago
"The construction industry has registered the largest drop in employment in the second quarter of this year, that's almost...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Stricter enforcement of health protocols, alternative work arrangements in public schools sought
3 hours ago
Sen. Win Gatchalian on Thursday called for the stricter enforcement of the education department's alternative work arrangements...
Headlines
fbfb
Criticism, quit calls wash in after DENR exec's 'bayaran' rant vs UP scientists
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
UP GeogSoc said Antiporda’s “bayaran” remark is unacceptable for a government official, especially for someone...
Headlines
fbfb
All wind signals lifted as 'Ofel' moves over West Philippine Sea — PAGASA
6 hours ago
PAGASA said there is an “increasing likelihood” that the tropical depression will weaken into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbfb
Sanctions urged against BJMP personnel for blocking media access to Nasino
6 hours ago
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines is urging sanctions to be levied against personnel of the Bureau of Jail...
Headlines
fbfb
Coast Guard gets new multipurpose helicopter
7 hours ago
The new helicopter will be part of the Coast Guard Aviation Force.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with