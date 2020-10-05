#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOTr wants multiple card providers for interoperable cashless fare systems
This undated file photo shows a public utility bus with a sign announcing it only accepts Beep cards.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
DOTr wants multiple card providers for interoperable cashless fare systems
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 8:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation is eyeing interoperability of cashless transaction systems on public transportation, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said Monday, the first day of the suspension of the mandatory Beep card policy for the EDSA Busway.

The short-lived policy, implemented on October 1, was derailed by issues on cost. Many commuters who did not have the cards yet were surprised to find that they had to pay P80 for the cards on top of the fare for their trip. It was also found that the cards for the bus system are different from those used on the Metro Rail Transit and the Light Rail Transit.

Service provider AF Payments Inc. last week said that the cards were given for free before October 1 and that the P80 fee is at zero profit and is already partially subsidized.

The department announced on Sunday that cash transactions would also be allowed on the EDSA Busway for now. It also said it would look for a new service provider.

"Even before the pandemic, the DOTr has been exploring possibilities for cashless transactions," Tugade said on ANC's "Hot Copy". "What is the system all about? You use one card, it can be interoperable with the other modes of transport."

He said that cashless transactions are already being tested at seaports and that the cards could be used on those as well as on trains, buses and the modern jeepneys.

He added that what he wants is for there to be more cashless fare card providers so commuters would have a choice on what provider to use. The payments would then be handled by a central clearinghouse.

"As much as possible, I would like to open it up. Welcome multiple players," he said.

He stressed that the cards should be free to commuters and that they should only have to pay the actual fares.

Tugade said he is confident that that system will be in place by the end of the year.

ARTHUR TUGADE BEEP CARDS CASHLESS TRANSACTIONS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IATF studying lifting travel ban on foreigners
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The multi-agency pandemic task force has ordered a technical working group to review the travel ban on foreigners as some...
Headlines
fbfb
Beep suspended; cash OK on busway
By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Commuters using the EDSA Busway can again use cash to pay for their fares beginning today as the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
Intelligence chief stands by Facebook posts calling Makabayan reps terrorists
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
The head of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency on Sunday disputed allegations that he is sharing false information...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate eyes raps vs more PhilHealth officials
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Senate may file complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP cracks down on drinking, singing in public spaces
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
As classes in public schools resume today, police commanders nationwide have been ordered to launch a crackdown against persons...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA: 41,892 displaced OFWs repatriated in September; most from Middle East
29 minutes ago
An additional 41,892 Filipino migrant workers who were displaced by the COVID-19 crisis returned home in September, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Start of classes through blended mode a 'victory' over COVID-19, Briones says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 44 minutes ago
“Today we claim victory over the destroyer COVID-19. Let our classes begin.”
Headlines
fbfb
22 million back to school under ‘new normal’
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
For the first time in the country’s history, 22 million public elementary and high school students begin today their...
Headlines
fbfb
House leadership showdown seen on October 14
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
The House leadership will be decided on Oct. 14, and the numbers between incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque...
Headlines
fbfb
16.5 million households to access broadcast education
10 hours ago
Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Ramon “RJ” Jacinto has announced the enlistment of 315...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with