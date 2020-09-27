#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte to announce new quarantine classifications next week
People stand on designated spots to maintain social distancing at a market during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Duterte to announce new quarantine classifications next week
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte Rodrigo is expected to announce this week the updated quarantine classifications of Metro Manila and other areas as the government continues to reopen the economy while preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) is expected to meet Monday to come up with a final recommendation on the lockdown scenarios to the president. The existing classifications, which took effect last September 1, will lapse at the end of the month.

It remains unsure though if Duterte will already disclose the new quarantine groupings on Monday.

"Baka hindi pa (Maybe not yet)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a text message when asked if Duterte would announce his decision on the quarantine by Monday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also IATF vice chairman, said the government's pandemic task force already has preliminary findings on the COVID-19 situation in different areas.

"We share the preliminary findings to the different LGUs (local government units)... and they have the opportunity to make an appeal if they want to...We will then look at the appeals, if there are any, and we will come up with a final recommendation to the president," Nograles said in a live online session on Saturday.  

"The president, ultimately, will decide on the community quarantine of the different provinces and NCR (National Capital Region)," he added.

Nograles said Metro Manila areas are facing different situations but noted that the mayors of the capital region prefer to have a single classification.

"Technically speaking, some of the cities may appeal for lower classification, those whose numbers are improving. But I do not want to preempt the announcement," the Cabinet official said.

Nograles said Metro Manila mayors were expected to meet Sunday to arrive at a consensus on the region's quarantine scenario.

Metro Manila, which contributes more than a third of the Philippines' economic output, was placed under the lenient general community quarantine (GCQ) on September 1. 
Most areas in the country are now under the most lenient modified general community quarantine, where practically all industries can partially resume operations.

Last Friday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the majority of the Metro Manila mayors want to remain under GCQ to ensure the safety of their constituents. 

Officials previously said the decision on whether to ease quarantine restrictions depends on various factors including the number of COVID-19 cases and the area's critical health care capacity. 

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Army: Social media a tool for the military but soldiers must follow guidelines
6 hours ago
While it is up to active personnel on how they will use Facebook and other social media accounts, they must comply with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Romualdez: Duterte wants Cayetano to remain speaker
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez claimed yesterday that President Duterte wants Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Pandemic didn't cancel Manila 'white sand' opening, shouldn't push back polls
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo shot down the proposal to postpone the 2022 national elections because of the coronavirus pa...
Headlines
fbfb
12 provincial bus routes opened
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
More than six months since the COVID-19 outbreak, provincial buses can finally enter Metro Manila.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH warns vs further easing Metro Manila quarantine
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Caution against immediately relaxing the quarantine in Metro Manila was raised yesterday by the Department of Health (DOH),...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SWS: Hunger among Filipino families at highest since 2012
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 42 minutes ago
The survey, conducted from September 17 to 20, showed that 30.7% experienced hunger due to lack of food to eat amid the ongoing...
Headlines
fbfb
Nograles: Safety measures must be in place before select provincial bus routes reopen
By Alexis Romero | 49 minutes ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said there should be proper coordination among local governments to prevent the spread of...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace hopeful 2021 budget bill will be passed on time
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
House leaders have given assurances that the issue over the chamber's leadership would not delay the passage of the budg...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines adds 19,630 recoveries as COVID-19 caseload hits 304,226
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
With 2,995 new infections, the country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 304,226.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Restricting access to SALNs sends wrong message on corruption
2 hours ago
“Di ako makapaniwala na galing pa sa head ng opisina na dapat magiimbestiga. Parang binibigyan mo ng license ‘yung...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with