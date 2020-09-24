#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Government audits POGOs to ensure tax payment
“Before a Philippine-registered entity can close its business, it is required to get a clearance from the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue). This triggers an audit where the BIR can determine if they have paid the correct taxes,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in a text message to reporters.
STAR/ File
Government audits POGOs to ensure tax payment
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - September 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government is conducting audits to ensure that Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) intending to close shop have paid their tax dues before leaving the country, the Department of Finance (DOF) said yesterday.

“Before a Philippine-registered entity can close its business, it is required to get a clearance from the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue). This triggers an audit where the BIR can determine if they have paid the correct taxes,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in a text message to reporters.

During a hearing of the Senate committee on finance on the DOF’s budget, Dominguez revealed that POGOs and service providers have started canceling their lease contracts for lack of business and employees.

“I think the Chinese government is clamping down on money transfers…(it) has also started canceling the passports of those people servicing the POGO industry,” he said.

Dominguez said the exodus of POGOs will negatively impact the real estate sector and hurt the income tax and value-added tax (VAT) collections of the government.

Last June, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) revealed that two POGOs sought the cancellation of their gaming licenses. Fourteen other service providers have also decided to cease operations in the country.

Pagcor said more companies are expected to shut down due to a tougher business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jose Tria, Pagcor assistant vice president for offshore gaming licensing, said POGOs are closing down due to various factors.

These include the stringent tax regulations in the country, as well as limitations on the operational capacity as a result of movement restrictions.

Tria said other jurisdictions have also opened “with better tax rates and a friendlier environment.”

According to data from Pagcor’s website, there are 55 licensed POGO operators as of Sept. 8, down from the previous figure of 60. Pagcor data also showed that 29 out of these operators have been given authority to resume their operations following the easing of lockdowns.

A total of 103 local gaming agents, service providers and special class of business process outsourcing have also been given clearance to resume operations.

DOF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 infections in Philippines rise to 294,591
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The DOH logged 2,833 additional cases, of which 80% got infected within the last two weeks.
Headlines
fbfb
Activists want details, Palace official cries foul on Facebook's deletion of 'fake' accounts
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
In a statement, House Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Zarate called on Facebook to publicize the names of the accounts...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP disavows accounts Facebook took down for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"As far as we are concerned, official Facebook pages of the PNP and those of our lower units remain compliant with standards...
Headlines
fbfb
After UN meet, Palace says Philippines' ties with China to move forward
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque clarified that the Philippines' policy on China has not changed. He said the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Lifestyle checks not enough to conclude exec is corrupt
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that lifestyle checks on government officials are not enough to conclude that someone...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte raises South China Sea ruling to UN
By Alexis Romero | 47 minutes ago
He promised to raise the issue at the right time.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte slams critics for ‘weaponizing’ human rights
By Edith Regalado | 47 minutes ago
President Duterte slammed critics for “weaponizing” human rights issues as he defended himself before the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace backs stopping lifestyle checks
By Christina Mendez | 47 minutes ago
Malacañang supports the move of the Office of the Ombudsman to stop the lifestyle checks on government officials suspected...
Headlines
fbfb
Vista Land named most innovative community developer
47 minutes ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., one of the Philippines’ leading integrated property developers and the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 47 minutes ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with