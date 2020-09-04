Group to Congress: Increase funding for education, social services in 2021 budget

MANILA, Philippines — As Congress opens deliberations for the 2021 budget on Friday, a group of teacher unionists are urging that bigger funding allocations be given to the education and social service sectors.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers staged a demonstration outside the gates of the House of Representatives "to demand bigger funding for safe, accessible, and quality education amid the pandemic and beyond."
The group also urged the overhaul of what it called a "repressive, pork-infested spending program," in order to prioritize social services that would aid the country's recovery from the coronavirus-induced health and economic crises.
"Realign the [excessive] intelligence and war funds to the health system, education, and to aid provision for grappling families and essential institutions. Infrastructure budget should go to the building of schools and medical facilities. These are where our money should go,” ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio said.
The proposed national budget submitted to Congress by the Department of Budget and Management last week revealed that President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking a combined P20-billion increase in funds for the military and the national police in 2021.
The 2021 National Expenditure Program (NEP), a copy of which was obtained by The STAR from the House appropriations committee, increased the fund of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from P186 billion this year to P203 billion next year.
The NEP also set the Philippine National Police budget for 2021 at P190.85 billion or an increase of P3.25 billion from P187.6 billion this year.
Meanwhile, DBM denied the Department of Education P65 billion supplemental budget request for its learning continuity plan.
Education Undersecretary Anne Sevilla, during a virtual briefing, called the request a conservative amount, primarily meant to cover the provision of laptops to all public school teachers, as well as to fund the upholding of minimum health standards in basic education schools and offices.
ACT urges more funds for distance learning
The group further argued that the public education system has long suffered from a lack of funding and that these unfavorable conditions were drastically aggravated by the sudden shift to distance learning necessitated by the pandemic. As a result, ACT warned that millions more of students could be "disenfranchised and endangered."
“The pandemic fully exposed the weaknesses of our education system, as well as of other social institutions, caused largely by year after year of insufficient funding," Basilio said.
“With DepEd’s poorly funded remote learning plans, at least 4 million learners are at risk of being left behind while the rest are set to endure diminished learning quality. These alone are grave injustices to the youth. No amount of making up by teachers will suffice, especially with the weakening of our ranks due to COVID-19 infection,” he added.
The group argued that a budget increase for the education sector is needed both to address the challenges presented by distance learning currently as well as to prepare schools long term for any future disease outbreaks similar to COVID-19.
“Specifically, to ensure the youth’s right to education, we call on Congress to fund the provision of gadgets, self-learning modules, and other tech infrastructure for distance learning. All teachers and indigent learners must be issued laptops/tablets and internet allowance of at least P1,500/month," ACT said.
In addition to this, the teacher unionists called for sufficient protection and compensation for both teaching and non-teaching personnel.
"Being frontliners, it’s only just that the government fully subsidize COVID-19 testing and treatment of education workers, while teachers should also be finally granted sick leave benefits. Finally, ensure school safety by addressing age old shortages in sanitation facilities and personnel, and providing clinics and nurses in every school."
READ: Teachers' group lists requisites for 'quality education' amid COVID-19 pandemic
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from The STAR
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
A group of teachers slams the government for denying the P65-billion supplemental budget request of DepEd for its learning continuity plan.
“Education continuity cannot be further hampered by this state’s withholding and misprioritization of the people’s money. We call on officials and legislators to ensure the fulfillment of the state’s education mandate starting with allotting sufficient resources for such,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.
A group of teachers urges the Department of Education to release the guidelines for an evaluation and grading system that "corresponds with education’s objective of ensuring learners are ‘well-equipped to understand, respond to, and contribute to society.’"
“As such, we recommend a ‘pass or fail’ mechanism for evaluation that rely more on the students’ ability to exhibit and apply lessons to productive tasks at home and in their communities. This, to us, is more in keeping with education’s objective of arming our youth amid the crises, instead of alienating them from their surroundings and adding unnecessary pressure onto their lives,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.
"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..
"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.
Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled.
"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that the opening of classes on August 24 was postponed.
"As per the memorandum from the Office of the President, based on our recommendation, we will defer the opening of classes to October 5," Briones says. — The STAR/Janvic Mateo
