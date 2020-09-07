#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte grants absolute pardon to Jennifer Laude's killer, Locsin says
Members of BAHAGHARI and other youth groups on Thursday September 3, trooped to the Department of Justice to condemn the early release order for US soldier Joseph Scott Pemberton.
JUCRA pool photo
Duterte grants absolute pardon to Jennifer Laude's killer, Locsin says
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — As Philippine prosecutors prepare to block the early release of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said President Rodrigo Duterte has granted a “absolute pardon” to the US soldier who was convicted for the killing of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude.

"Cutting matters short over what constitutes time served, and since where he was detained as not in the prisoner’s control—and to do justice—the President has granted an absolute pardon to Pemberton. Here at the Palace,” Locsin wrote on a tweet.

According to a primer by the Department of Justice Parole and Probation Administration, a grant of absolute pardon is "the total extinction of the criminal liability of the individual to whom it is granted without any condition whatsoever resulting to the full restoration of his civil rights."

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has yet to reply whether he was consulted over this.

The Department of Justice is set to file a motion for reconsideration for the reversal of an Olongapo court’s early release order for Pemberton on account of the Good Conduct and Time Allowance law.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

