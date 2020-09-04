#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines logs 3,714 new COVID-19 cases; total at 232,072
Bus commuters in Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City wear face shields on August 19, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines logs 3,714 new COVID-19 cases; total at 232,072
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 3,714 additional coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 232,072.

This is higher than the 1,987 new cases reported Thursday—the lowest number of daily cases in over a month. Friday’s figures were based on the tests done by only 93 out of 113 operational laboratories.

Of the new infections, 48% came from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila (1,797). Negros Occidental came in second with 390 cases, followed by Batangas (248), Laguna (247) and Cavite (150).

Of the additional cases, around 88% occurred in the last two weeks.

The number of recoveries grew by 1,088 to 160,549.

But coronavirus deaths rose to 3,737 with 49 new fatalities, most of which from the capital region. Thirty-five of the new deaths occurred in August, while five in September.

The DOH said there were 67,786 active cases in the country. Active infections comprised 29% of the total confirmed cases.

Some 45 duplicate cases were removed from the total case count.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines projected the country’s coronavirus caseload could average at around 585,000 by the end of the year.

Most of the country is either under general community quarantine or modified general community quarantine except for Iligan City in Northern Mindanao. Metro Manila—the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak—would remain under GCQ until September 30.

Globally, more than 866,000 people have died of COVID-19 out of over 26.2 million people infected.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 1, 2020 - 4:09pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

September 1, 2020 - 4:09pm

The Department of Health reports 3,483 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, pushing the national caseload to 224,264.

The DOH also confirms 464 additional recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 158,012. The national death toll is now at 3,597 with 39 new fatalities recorded.

Total active cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines now stands at 62,655.

August 31, 2020 - 4:32pm

The Department of Health reports 3,446 additional cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 220,819.

165 more people recovered while 38 more patients succumbed to COVID-19. 

August 27, 2020 - 11:05am

The UP College of Mass Communication calls off its UP Gawad Plaridel award program due to restrictions in the nomination and selection process brought about by the quarantine periods.

"Moreover, the organizers deemed it inappropriate to hold such an event amidst the suffering and struggles of the majority of Filipinos, especially whose future has become uncertain," UP CMC says in a statement.

The UP Gawad Plaridel is an annual lifetime achievement award for outstanding media practitioners in the categories of journalism, film, broadcast and transmedia. Previous awardees include Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Tina Monzon-Palma, Jessica Soho, Pachico Seares, Kidlat Tahimik, Pete Lacaba and Boni Ilagan.

Posted by UP College of Mass Communication on Wednesday, 26 August 2020
August 26, 2020 - 10:44am

The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it is set to provide technical assistance to the Philippine Humanitarian Assistance Registry (PHAR) website to ensure the system’s availability and cybersecurity.

The website provides a database containing information on humanitarian assistance received by the Philippines.

“The show of goodwill by private and government agencies—local and international—to help the Philippines combat the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been overwhelming. And the DFA has responded to this in the most commendable manner through the PHAR by ensuring availability and access to information on all local and foreign humanitarian assistance to the Philippine Government, including in-kind and financial donations and deployment of humanitarian workers,” says DICT Assistant Secretary for Digital Philippines Emmanuel Rey Caintic.

August 25, 2020 - 9:46am

President Rodrigo Duterte tells Vice President Leni Robredo not to "add fuel to the fire" following the latter's public address on government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You will just destroy the government. Huwag niyong sirain ang gobyerno kasi massira ang tao," Duterte says in a recorded video aired Tuesday morning.

"Maski na sabihin n'yo na mamatay ako bukas, it cannot solve the problem of the country," the president adds.

