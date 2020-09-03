Convicted ex-mayor Sanchez negative for COVID-19, will not be transferred to PGH

MANILA, Philippines — Murder and rape convict Antonio Sanchez, former Laguna town mayor, tested negative for the coronavirus and will no longer be transferred to the Philippine General Hospital.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said in a message to reporters that while Sanchez initially tested positive on a rapid test, his swab test results came back negative.

The Bureau of Corrections also said that Sanchez’s condition “has improved and he will no longer be transferred to the PGH,” Perete also said.

Sanchez was brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa on Monday for vomiting and diarrhea on Monday, but since its COVID-19 ward was full, the convict was brought back to the New Bilibid Prison Hospital.

He underwent a swab test for COVID-19 on the same day, but results were released only on Thursday.

BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Sanchez was diagnosed with “community acquired pneumonia, moderate risk.” He added that Sanchez is now in “stable” condition and will not be needing dextrose.

Perete said that Sanchez will continue to receive treatment at the Bilibid hospital.

Sanchez made headlines in 2019 following a report that he was to walk free soon following Good Conduct and Time Allowance guidelines. He was convicted for the murder of University of the Philippines students Allan Gomez and Eileen Sarmenta. Sanchez raped Sarmenta while his men beat up Gomez in 1993.

Latest available data from BuCor showed that at least 21 inmates died due to the coronavirus disease. Of these, nine are deemed high-profile inmates, including Jaybee Sebastian, witness in the drug case against Sen. Leila de Lima.

The National Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the nine convicts in July, but has yet to give an update.