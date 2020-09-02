#VACCINEWATCHPH
Rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez for transfer to referral hospital pending COVID-19 test result
This undated photo shows convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez seen inside New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.
(News5/Romel M. Lopez via Facebook)
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Murder and rape convict Antonio Sanchez, former Calauan, Laguna mayor, will be transferred to a referral hospital from the New Bilibid Prison Hospital, a Department of Justice official said.

Sanchez was brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa on Monday for vomiting and diarrhea on Monday, but since its COVID-19 ward was full, the convict was brought back to the New Bilibid Prison Hospital.

Citing information from the BuCor, DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete told reporters: “He [Sanchez] was diagnosed to have electrolyte imbalance secondary to acute gastro enteritis, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, benign prostatic hypertrophy.”

“He is scheduled for further medical tests and has requested to be transferred to the PGH,” Perete, who is also DOJ spokesperson, added.

Sanchez made headlines in 2019 following a report that he was to walk free soon following Good Conduct and Time Allowance guidelines. He was convicted for the murder of University of the Philippines students Allan Gomez and Eileen Sarmenta. Sanchez raped Sarmenta while his men beat up Gomez in 1993.

When he was done with her, Sanchez tossed Sarmenta to his men who proceeded to gang rape her. She and Gomez were later brutally killed.

The DOJ official also said Sanchez underwent a swab test for COVID-19 last Monday and BuCor is still waiting for result.

In an interview with TeleRadyo also on Wednesday, BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Sanchez being hospitalized is not unusual, citing the inmate’s poor health.

While Sanchez is currently in “stable” condition, the bureau is still waiting for vacancy either from the PGH or OsMun to transfer the convict. “We will refer Sanchez again,” Chaclag said.

He also explained that the NBP hospital is still undergoing construction and lacks other facilities. Site Harry or the isolation facility in the Bilibid, meanwhile, is only for mild or asymptomatic cases.

The BuCor spokesperson said that according to Sanchez’s medical bulletin, the inmate had “severe symptoms” of COVID-19 due to diarrhea and vomiting.

“As per our medical doctor, we are only waiting for go signal [for transfer],” Chaclag added in Filipino.

Latest available data from BuCor showed that at least 21 inmates died due to the coronavirus disease. Of these, nine are deemed high-profile inmates, including Jaybee Sebastian, witness in the drug case against Sen. Leila de Lima.

The National Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the nine convicts in July, but has yet to give an update.

ANTONIO SANCHEZ BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MARKK PERETE
