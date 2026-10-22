^

Headlines

Sherwin: Recall of House budget bill unnecessary

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
October 24, 2026 | 12:00am
Sherwin: Recall of House budget bill unnecessary
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian..
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines —  Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday rejected calls from the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives to recall the chamber’s budget bill for 2027, saying that the Senate would make the necessary corrections to ensure constitutional compliance without risking a reenacted budget.

House Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio and his Makabayan colleagues recently urged Congress to pull the House-approved version of the 2027 budget from the Senate, arguing that it contains provisions that mirror elements struck down by the Supreme Court, including questionable triggers for unprogrammed appropriations and prohibited lump-sum allocations.

“I think it’s important and necessary so that the House can clean up its own mess, because if you look at the budget passed by the House, there are significant parts that could be declared unconstitutional as well,” Tinio explained. “We don’t want yet another budget that will be declared unconstitutional.”

However, Gatchalian dismissed the necessity of recall, explaining that the Senate is already positioned to correct these flaws during its consolidation and committee report process.

“Not necessary because we are entering the consolidation of the budget here so we can do the correction ourselves,” Gatchalian told reporters.

“Rest assured, the 2027 budget will be compliant with [the] Constitution,” Gatchalian said, adding that the 2027 budget would not mirror the unconstitutional provisions flagged by the high court in the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Meanwhile, Sen. Panfilo Lacson warned that returning the budget bill to the House would likely result in a reenacted budget – a scenario that he described as “worse” because it operates on lump sums without itemized provisions.

“That is not the solution. The solution is for the Senate to really scrutinize and cut all the fat sent in the GAB [General Appropriations Bill] of the House. That is the solution,” Lacson said.

He suggested Makabayan bloc lawmakers should instead raise their concerns with their House colleagues who would eventually sit in the bicameral conference committee.

Senate budget cut

In a bid to set an example for fiscal discipline, Lacson revealed that the Senate plans to slash its own proposed budget by P2 billion.

“In fact, we agreed with the Senate President the other day, me being the chairman of the committee on accounts, we will reduce our budget, the Senate budget, by about P2 billion from the NEP [National Expenditure Program],” Lacson disclosed.

He pointed out the contrast between the two chambers, noting that while the House added P5 billion to its own allocation, the Senate is taking the opposite route.

Lacson gave assurance that the P2-billion cut – which will bring the Senate’s budget down to P5 billion from the proposed P7 billion – will not disrupt the chamber’s operations, as there are still unused funds available.

Gatchalian said the Senate is also addressing red flags in the House version, particularly concerning infrastructure insertions, with some farm-to-market road projects proposed by the House having been plotted in the middle of the ocean.

“There are coordinates there that is in the Benham Rise or in the Middle East. So we have to check. I’m sure it’s a typo,” Gatchalian said.

The Senate President added they have already flagged the Department of Agriculture regarding these errors and duplicate project entries.

Lacson noted that the Senate’s decision to invite civil society organizations as resource persons during the budget hearings has been instrumental in exposing these anomalies. – Delon Porcalla

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara to challenge moving vote for conviction

Sara to challenge moving vote for conviction

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte is ready to raise before the Supreme Court  the voting threshold issue...
Headlines
fbtw
4 million travelers expected as airports brace for Undas rush

4 million travelers expected as airports brace for Undas rush

By Alyana Uy | 8 hours ago
Airports are preparing for the Undas rush with additional immigration, general and security personnel from Oct. 30 to Nov....
Headlines
fbtw
Claire Castro to retain post as all PCO execs file courtesy resignations

Claire Castro to retain post as all PCO execs file courtesy resignations

12 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Entry ban a &lsquo;small price to pay,&rsquo; says lawmaker on Chinese Embassy &lsquo;list&rsquo;

Entry ban a ‘small price to pay,’ says lawmaker on Chinese Embassy ‘list’

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Ten lawmakers now want Marcos to expel the Chinese envoy or seek his recall.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate vows to strictly guard 2027 GAA

Senate vows to strictly guard 2027 GAA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
Following a landmark Supreme Court decision declaring the 2024, 2025 and parts of the 2026 national budgets unconstitutional,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Typhoon Rosal set to exit PAR today

Typhoon Rosal set to exit PAR today

By Josiah Antonio | 3 hours ago
Typhoon Rosal is set to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Nearly 100 student groups ban China envoy

Nearly 100 student groups ban China envoy

By Bella Cariaso | 3 hours ago
Amid the decision of the Chinese embassy to prohibit certain officials and personalities from visiting China, close to a hundred...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyprus: UNCLOS can&rsquo;t be applied selectively

Cyprus: UNCLOS can’t be applied selectively

By Pia Lee-Brago | 3 hours ago
Cyprus supports the peaceful settlement of disputes and believes that international law cannot be applied “selectively,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Tighter estate tax amnesty bill pushed in Senate

Tighter estate tax amnesty bill pushed in Senate

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 hours ago
Senators are pushing to tighten the proposed estate tax amnesty bill to prevent “fake death” inheritance fraud...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Only 28% see fair ruling in VP impeachment

Poll: Only 28% see fair ruling in VP impeachment

By Janvic Mateo | 3 hours ago
Compared to previous impeachment trials, a smaller proportion of Filipinos expect a fair ruling in the ongoing Senate proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with