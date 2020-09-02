#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte's mention of revolutionary gov't a contribution to 'marketplace of ideas' â€” Palace
File photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte.
Presidential photo/Ace Morandante
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 6:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte's mention of the revolutionary government in his latest public address was only a contribution to the "marketplace of ideas," Malacañang said Wednesday, as it maintained that the chief executive is still not supportive of the idea.

A pro-Duterte group called Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee is pushing for the establishment of a revolutionary government to amend the constitution, saying it would solve all the problems hounding the country. The group has urged Duterte to lead the revolutionary government until Dec. 31, 2021, after which elections shall be held under a new constitution establishing a federal government.

While the president has distanced himself from the proposal, he talked about the setting up of a revolutionary government during the meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday. Duterte, who brought up the topic as he was ranting about the "unabated corruption" in the country, said the discussions on revolutionary government should be done in public and should involve the military.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, clarified that the president's stance on the issue has not changed.

"All he said with his address to the nation is talk about it if you want, if the military wants to join the discussion, let them join the discussion. But he has made up his mind as far as his personal conviction on it is concerned, he is not for it," Roque told CNN Philippines.

"I think it’s because of his dedication to the free marketplace of ideas. If there are those who fear that there is a need for a revolutionary government, they should be heard in a public debate, in a public discussion of the issue, not sub rosa – sub rosa was the word he used which meant, not in confidence or not in private," he added.

Roque said the Philippines is no stranger to revolutionary governments, citing the administration of the late president Corazon Aquino, who assumed power after the EDSA People Power Revolution.

"It was during her (Aquino) term of office that we came up with the ‘87 Constitution. So, (a) revolutionary government as the court has ruled, in the case of Cory Aquino’s government. is unconstitutional but if the people ratify it then it becomes constitutional," he said.

"So for now, there’s a probability that perhaps the people...will it in the future, if some point in the future, ratify a revolutionary government. But for now, the president remains committed to the framework of the ’87 Constitution."

Roque maintained that Duterte does not need a revolutionary government because he is leading a constitutional government. He noted that officials are supposed to uphold the constitution. The Palace spokesman also described as "strange" efforts by some Duterte supporters to unseat the President.

"Of course...it’s (revolutionary government) not constitutional. As precisely it’s called revolutionary, because it does not fall within the framework of the Constitution and as far as I am concerned, the President was elected to a fixed term office, he will finish that fixed term of office" the Palace spokesman said.  

"Although people can talk about it, because they may have criticisms against the system, I joined the president in our belief that the Constitution should be upheld, because all public officers took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the land," he added.

Roque also allayed fears that Duterte is seeking a term extension, saying the president would go home to Davao City once his term is finished. 

