#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Proponents of COVID-19 vaccine trials in Cavite told to undergo regulatory process
This file handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
AFP/Russian Direct Investment Fund, Handout
Proponents of COVID-19 vaccine trials in Cavite told to undergo regulatory process
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Proponents of any clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines or treatments in the country must secure regulatory approval first before their study could begin, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire issued the statement following the announcement of Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla that the province, through the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute, would participate in large-scale clinical trials for two coronavirus vaccines—one developed in the United States and the other in the United Kingdom.

Remulla said the vaccines would be tested on 10,000 people from Cavite. He said the trials would begin in the next two weeks.

Vergeire said the department had reached out to the proponent of the clinical evaluations to inform them that they have to secure the approval of the country’s Food and Drug Administration and an ethics board before starting Phase 3 of the clinical research.

She said the proponent of the study agreed and promised to update the DOH regularly.

“For now, they are still trying to negotiate and they’re finalizing their protocol,” Vergeire said.

“No one can start any clinical trials if they do not have approval from the FDA and ethics review. If you do that, you will be violating specific laws so you will be sanctioned and you will be asked to stop,” she added.

The health official stressed that going through proper regulatory process ensures the safety of the participants.

“Remember the clinical trials we are doing for vaccines and new medicines involves individuals so the government needs to regulate these to ensure that our citizens will be safe,” she said.

The government has been engaging with vaccine manufacturers from Russia and China for the conduct of clinical trials but not have been finalized yet. Officials are expecting that a vaccine against COVID-19 may be available in the country by the second quarter of 2021.

The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached over 226,440.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Senate recommends charges vs PhilHealth execs, Duque calls probe findings 'baseless'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"The Senate made baseless findings on mere allegations. I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption," Duque told the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte seeks P20 billion fund increase for AFP, PNP
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is seeking a combined P20-billion increase in the funds of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Cascolan named PNP chief
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan as the next chief of the Philippine National Police ,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cascolan named PNP chief as Gamboa retires — Año
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Cascolan brings with him the occupational specialty in command and control, honed by vast experience in field operations...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan: Public health experience is needed to run PhilHealth
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
"What I know about is financial management, having been a certified public accountant, and insurance," Gierran said in an...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Duterte's mention of revolutionary gov't a contribution to 'marketplace of ideas' — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's mention of the revolutionary government in his latest public address was only a contribution...
Headlines
fbfb
48 minutes ago
PNP chief Cascolan: Time to update 'war on drugs' strategy
By Franco Luna | 48 minutes ago
"The strategy on the war on drugs was last 2016. There should be a technical working group to discuss the lapses."
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
19 Immigration officers, personnel face graft raps over 'pastillas' bribery scheme
By Kristine Joy Patag | 56 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation filed graft complaints against 19 officers and personnel of the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: Philippines can 'set aside' South China Sea issues for infra, trade
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Despite concerns about the involvement of Chinese firms in vital projects, Malacañang said that national interest requires...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez for transfer to referral hospital pending COVID-19 test result
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Murder and rape convict Antonio Sanchez, former Calauan, Laguna mayor, will be transferred to a referral hospital from the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with