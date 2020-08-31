#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte appoints ex-NBI director Gierran as new PhilHealth chief
This undated photo former NBI Director Dante Gierran
Freeman, File
Duterte appoints ex-NBI director Gierran as new PhilHealth chief
(Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 9:25pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 9:34 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte named former National Bureau of Investigation chief Dante Gierran as the new head of the embattled Philippine Heath Insurance Corp. Monday evening.

Gierran would be tasked to regain the public’s trust in the state health insurer and ensure the proper use of its funds, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

He will replace former PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales, who recently stepped down from his post after Duterte advised him to do so because of his health.

Gierran, a lawyer and former NBI regional director for Davao, was appointed NBI director in 2016.

He had been regional NBI director for Davao from 2013 to 2016 and was training director of the NBI training division before that.

Gierran joined the NBI in 1990 after 11 years as a credit investigator, according to a 2017 profile by the Rotary Club of Manila. He is also a certified public accountant.

He was NBI director when the bureau launched an investigation into allegations of "ghost" dialysis treatements that a clinic in Quezon City allegedly charged PhilHealth for.

RELATED: WellMed owner released after six days in NBI custody

PhilHealth union seeks 'expert in health insurance' as caretaker

In early August, as hearings in Congress on the alleged irregularities of PhilHealth began, PhilHealth employees had urged that an interim caretaker be named to lead the state insurer since its top executives had indicated they would go on medical leave.

The PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment (PhilHealth-WHITE) called on Duterte in an August 9 statement "to put in charge a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance with proven integrity and incorruptibility — someone who is not himself or herself under investigation." 

They said PhilHealth sohuld be led by "[s]omeone devoid of vested interest...by doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled, and we would therefore be ensured of a fair and honest investigation that will weed out the guilty and not simply hang scapegoats." 

Malacañang earlier said the resignation of Morales, a former Army general, would not absolve him of possible criminal and administrative liabilities.

PhilHealth is hounded by allegations of a “mafia” pocketing billions in funds through anomalous transactions and procurement of overprices IT equipment and coronavirus test kits.

PhilHealth officials, including Morales, have denied the accusations.

Both houses of Congress held investigative hearings on alleged anomalies in the state health insurer. The Senate is expected to release its committee report and recommendations this week.

The House of Representatives, meanwhile, is set to hold another inquiry this week. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PHILHEALTH RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Time for war': Duterte says gov't is fighting for now, talks can happen 'in God's time'
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"If we cannot really agree then we fight. And we fight hard until they are finished. Maybe by that time, when they are all...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino in Australia asks Duterte help recovering ‘kidnapped’ kids
By Rudy Santos | 22 hours ago
A Filipino living in Australia is appealing to President Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to help...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
13 hours ago
Headlines
DOH warns vs disclosing identities of COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The health official asked the public and government officials to respect the rights of people who test positive for COVI...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID pre-registration eyed in October
By Czeriza Valencia | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority may start the pre-registration process for the National ID System in October in preparation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Palace: Metro Manila mayors favor GCQ with shorter curfew hours
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"The president will make the announcement but for now, there is no fixed recommendation yet from the IATF," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
More cops sent to business districts as more establishments reopen
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“The easing of restrictions is for the sake of our economy. It does not mean that we should also lower our guard. The...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
LGUs told to help make biking, walking safe for commuters
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The order also includes supportive infrastructure including bicycle racks and changing rooms to encourage walking and cy...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
5 hospitals eyed for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from China
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac is among the few in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials—or large-scale...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 220,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Global coronavirus infections soared past 25.1 million with at least 845,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with