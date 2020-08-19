#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Appeals court rejects Ressa motion to go to US for talks, press freedom award
In this February 2019 file photo, NBI agents from the cybercrime division arrest Ressa at her office in Pasig City over a cyber libel case filed by the Department of Justice.
The STAR/Manuel Tupas, file
Appeals court rejects Ressa motion to go to US for talks, press freedom award
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 7:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals rejected Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to be allowed to leave the country for a series of events in the United States, saying her trip is unnecessary.

The CA’s Special Fourteenth Division threw out the motion filed by Ressa, who was convicted on cyber libel in June, to be allowed to leave for the US on late August, while her appeal remains pending.

Ressa and Rappler's former researcher Reynaldo Santos had elevated their case to the appeals court after the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 upheld its earlier ruling that convicted them on cyber libel. They are currently out on bail.

Ressa sought the CA’s nod to be allowed to leave for the US on August 23 and return on September 19, saying she intends to attend various events related to the theatrical release of and panel discussions on the “A Thousand Cuts” documentary.

She also said she is set to be conferred with the “2020 International Press Freedom Award” from the US National Press Club.

She cited that the Manila court previously allowed her to leave the country by posting a bail bond of P100,000 and committing to notify it within 24 hours of her return.

OSG opposition

The People of the Philippines, represented by the Office of the Solicitor General, opposed her motion and said that while she was previously permitted to travel abroad, her conviction warrants stricter restriction.

The OSG also argued that Ressa made public statements “indicative of her lack of respect for the Philippine judicial system,” and also faces other charges. “According to the OSG, these circumstances, along with her views on the justice system, make her a flight risk,” the ruling made public on Wednesday read.

The OSG also said that there are other ways that would allow Ressa to participate in the events without her needing to leave the country.

The court’s ruling

The CA said that while liberty of travel is a constitutional right, it is not absolute. “[T]he bail puts the accused under the jurisdiction of the court, and it operates as a valid restriction on a person’s right to travel,” the ruling read.

The court also held that Ressa failed to show “necessity and urgency of her intended travel” to the United States. It said it took note of the OSG’s argument that traveling to the United States is not necessary as Ressa can participate through video conferencing and other technological applications.

“In view of Ressa’s failure to prove that her travel to the United States of America is necessary and urgent, there is no basis to grant her motion,” the ruling, penned by Associate Justice Geraldine Fiel-Macaraig, read.

Associate Justices Danton Bueser and Carlito Calpatura concurred with the decision.

COURT OF APPEALS MARIA RESSA OFFICE OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ombudsman orders suspension of top PhilHealth execs
5 hours ago
The Office of Ombudsman has ordered senior officers of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp. suspended for six...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque tagged as ‘godfather’ of PhilHealth ‘mafia’
By Paolo Romero | 21 hours ago
Whistleblowers and senior officials at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have tagged Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fbfb
8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila — Malacañang
9 hours ago
Malacañang on Wednesday announced that a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented by local government...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: 'Transition' quarantine protocols for Metro Manila starting August 19
6 hours ago
"The Palace confirms that the National Task Force Against COVID-19 approved last night, August 18, in consultation with the...
Headlines
fbfb
SC urged to resolve appeal on release of Duterte medical bulletin
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
A lawyer filed a Manifestation with Urgent Motion to Resolve and urged the Supreme Court to grant his motion for reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
More jeepneys and buses on the road 'but far from sufficient' — transport workers, advocates
By Franco Luna | 51 minutes ago
"The numbers announced by LTFRB are the vehicles authorized to operate, but the figures do not reflect the services that are...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOST: COVID-19 vaccine may be available in Philippines by 2nd quarter of 2021
1 hour ago
Guevara, who also chairs the sub-technical working group on vaccine development, said clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Villanueva: Most critical COVID-19 cases and nearly half who died did not get hospital care
2 hours ago
Almost half of Filipinos who have died of novel coronavirus were not admitted to a hospital, a lawmaker said, citing data...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
There may be millions of undetected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, Ateneo paper says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The author’s analysis suggested that roughly 98% of COVID-19 cases in the country have gone undetected in the second...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Local governments reminded to let seniors leave home for essential trips, allowed activities
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"We emphasize that these rules do not undermine the risks for older persons of contracting COVID-19 when going outside their...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with