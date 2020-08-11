Palace: No eating in canteens, no communal smoking areas during MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Dining in at canteens and smoking in common areas are no longer allowed in workplaces in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque bared new workplace health protocols in MECQ areas at a press briefing. He said workers are only allowed to bring packed meals or have meals delivered.

The government also said it is prohibiting common smoking areas although “individual smoking areas or booths in open spaces” are permitted.

Areas under MECQ include Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Batangas.

This came after the government’s coronavirus task force said common areas such as canteens and smoking areas are critical areas for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission.

“We’re looking at the reasons why we have this kind of spikes and we saw that mass transport, shuttle buses and common areas where workers eat are very vulnerable,” Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the government’s pandemic response, said last week.

Other workplace health protocols in MECQ areas include big compnaies providing shuttle services for their employees, the prohibition against the removal of face masks and shields inside shuttles and wearing of masks or shields when confined inside a room with more than one person.

Roque also said companies should designate a health protocol officer and form an occupational safety and health protocol committee to ensure stricter compliance with health protocols.

Frequent handwashing, disinfection of areas and getting the temperature of workers or guests are also required.

The number of cases has grown rapidly since the government eased movement restrictions in June to revitalize the country’s battered economy. But the surge in infections also resulted in the health system getting overwhelmed.

The country reported record-high 6,958 COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the national caseload to 136,638. — Gaea Katreena Cabico