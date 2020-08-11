PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: No eating in canteens, no communal smoking areas during MECQ
Residents of Taytay, Rizal wear face shields as they line up at remittance center for cash aid from Social Amelioration Program of government last August 11, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Palace: No eating in canteens, no communal smoking areas during MECQ
(Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dining in at canteens and smoking in common areas are no longer allowed in workplaces in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque bared new workplace health protocols in MECQ areas at a press briefing. He said workers are only allowed to bring packed meals or have meals delivered.

The government also said it is prohibiting common smoking areas although “individual smoking areas or booths in open spaces” are permitted.

Areas under MECQ include Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Batangas.

This came after the government’s coronavirus task force said common areas such as canteens and smoking areas are critical areas for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission.

“We’re looking at the reasons why we have this kind of spikes and we saw that mass transport, shuttle buses and common areas where workers eat are very vulnerable,” Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the government’s pandemic response, said last week.

Other workplace health protocols in MECQ areas include big compnaies providing shuttle services for their employees, the prohibition against the removal of face masks and shields inside shuttles and wearing of masks or shields when confined inside a room with more than one person.

Roque also said companies should designate a health protocol officer and form an occupational safety and health protocol committee to ensure stricter compliance with health protocols.

Frequent handwashing, disinfection of areas and getting the temperature of workers or guests are also required.

The number of cases has grown rapidly since the government eased movement restrictions in June to revitalize the country’s battered economy. But the surge in infections also resulted in the health system getting overwhelmed.

The country reported record-high 6,958 COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the national caseload to 136,638. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Has pandemic response been recalibrated or is MECQ a repeat of the same policies?
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"I think the threat is going down. Yesterday we had 3,000 new cases, down from 6,000 previously. So I think we are ready to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte thanks Russia for offer to supply COVID-19 vaccine
16 hours ago
Duterte said he was very happy that Russia would supply the vaccine "and they are not talking about any payment."
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says he will go after erring PhilHealth officials
7 hours ago
In a speech late Monday, Duterte threatened officials who would be found involved in corruption and told those who are “innocent”...
Headlines
fbfb
Anakpawis: Police took body of slain peace consultant, arrested paralegal
6 hours ago
Police forcibly took the cadaver of the slain peasant activist Randall Echanis from the funeral parlor on Monday night and...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 11 days ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
LRT-1 contractor lays off 100 employees amid MECQ
3 hours ago
As part of a "right-sizing program," the Light Rail Manila Corporation, the private contractor operating and maintaining the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Former PhilHealth exec says he resigned out of 'delicadeza'
3 hours ago
"I believe that I am not fit to serve an agency of the government that is full of corruption and anomalies," former PhilHealth...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Jeepney drivers have not received aid months into quarantine — Piston
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"They should already have a basis to ensure who should be given aid or the social amelioration program, but until now, we...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Sufficient, immediate' support for health workers urged
5 hours ago
Union presidents of private hospitals in Metro Manila said the recommendations forwarded by medical societies to the government...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
‘No stopping August 24 opening of classes’
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
There’s no stopping the Department of Education from opening classes on Aug. 24 for 22.9 million Filipinos who have...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with