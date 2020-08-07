Injured Filipinos in Beirut blasts climbs to 31, deaths rise to 4 — DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday announced that it has logged additional deaths and injuries among Filipinos who were caught in the deadly blast in Beirut, Lebanon earlier this week.

"The [DFA], through the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, regrets to inform the public that the number of Filipinos injured following the blasts in Beirut is now at 31," the department's statement read, amending the previous number of only eight injured as of Tuesday.

Philippine Embassy Beirut Charge d'affaires Ajeet Panemanglor added that two Filipinos "remain in critical condition."

"They are confined and are being monitored at Rizk Hospital," he said.

The agency also recorded two new deaths, bringing the total number of Filipinos killed in the blasts up to four.

"We are saddened by the latest turn of developments. The higher figure comes as our Embassy personnel work to ascertain the condition of the Filipinos in its jurisdiction,“ Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said.

On Thursday, the department reported that all 13 Filipino seafarers caught in the blast, 11 of whom were previously reported missing, were safe and accounted for.

However, it confirmed on Friday that one Filipina household service worker is still missing.

"Our Embassy officials shall continue to ascertain the condition of our community in Beirut. The DFA reaffirms its commitment to bring the much needed support and assistance to our kababayans (countrymen) specially at this hour of need," Arriola said.

Latest numbers show that at least 149 people were killed and over 5,000 were injured after two explosions devastated Beirut's port on Tuesday.

According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez, approximately 33,000 Filipinos are in Lebanon, 75% of whom are in the Greater Beirut area.