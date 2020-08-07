PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Rescue workers and security officers work at the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon Thursday.
AFP
Injured Filipinos in Beirut blasts climbs to 31, deaths rise to 4 — DFA
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 8:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday announced that it has logged additional deaths and injuries among Filipinos who were caught in the deadly blast in Beirut, Lebanon earlier this week.

"The [DFA], through the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, regrets to inform the public that the number of Filipinos injured following the blasts in Beirut is now at 31," the department's statement read, amending the previous number of only eight injured as of Tuesday.

Philippine Embassy Beirut Charge d'affaires Ajeet Panemanglor added that two Filipinos "remain in critical condition."

"They are confined and are being monitored at Rizk Hospital," he said.

The agency also recorded two new deaths, bringing the total number of Filipinos killed in the blasts up to four.

"We are saddened by the latest turn of developments. The higher figure comes as our Embassy personnel work to ascertain the condition of the Filipinos in its jurisdiction,“ Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said.

On Thursday, the department reported that all 13 Filipino seafarers caught in the blast, 11 of whom were previously reported missing, were safe and accounted for.

However, it confirmed on Friday that one Filipina household service worker is still missing.

"Our Embassy officials shall continue to ascertain the condition of our community in Beirut. The DFA reaffirms its commitment to bring the much needed support and assistance to our kababayans (countrymen) specially at this hour of need," Arriola said.

Latest numbers show that at least 149 people were killed and over 5,000 were injured after two explosions devastated Beirut's port on Tuesday.

According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez, approximately 33,000 Filipinos are in Lebanon, 75% of whom are in the Greater Beirut area.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 7, 2020 - 9:45am

The powerful explosions that rocked the port of Beirut on Tuesday left "people dead and injured", the Lebanon's National News Agency reports

Georges Kettaneh, the president of the Lebanese Red Cross, referrs to "hundreds of wounded" in a statement on Lebanese LBC television, adding: "We are overwhelmed by phone calls."

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hasan Diab has declared Wednesday a day of mourning, and President Michel Aoun called for "urgent" defence council talks. — AFP

August 7, 2020 - 9:45am

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon reports that the number of injured Filipinos from the twin blasts in Beirut has risen to 31. The embassy also confirmed that the number of deaths is now four.

"We are saddened by the latest turn of developments. The higher figure comes as our Embassy personnel work to ascertain the condition of the Filipinos in its jurisdiction," DFA Undersecretary Sarah Arriola says.

August 7, 2020 - 7:52am

Lebanese security forces late Thursday fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-government demonstrators angered by a cataclysmic blast widely seen as the most shocking expression yet of their government's incompetence.

The scuffles in central Beirut took place in a ravaged street leading to parliament, the wreckage from Tuesday's explosion still littering the entire area.

Protesters had sparked a blaze, vandalised stores and lobbed stones at security forces, according to the state-run National News Agency. — AFP

August 5, 2020 - 2:36pm

Twelve Filipinos are missing, in addition to the two deaths and eight injuries, after the twin blasts in Beirut, Lebanon, the Department of Foreign Affairs reports.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sara Arriola says 11 of the missing Filipinos are seafarers who jumped from their ship, which was 400 meters away from the explosion zone.

The other missing Filipino is a household service worker who is reported to also have been injured.

August 5, 2020 - 1:38pm

A huge blast at Beirut port that devastated entire neighbourhoods of the city has killed more than 100 people and injured over 4,000, the Lebanese Red Cross says Wednesday.

"Until now over 4,000 people have been injured and over 100 have lost their lives. Our teams are still conducting search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas," a statement says. — AFP

August 5, 2020 - 8:12am

Two Filipinos have been reported killed while six others were injured in the explosions at Beirut, Lebanon, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirms.

Latest report from the DFA stated that the Filipinos who were killed and injured were in their employer's homes when the explosion happened.

