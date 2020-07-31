PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte: Poor Filipinos first-takers of COVID-19 vaccine once available
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said the beneficiaries of cash assistance from the government and the sick will be among the first to receive coronavirus vaccines once they become available in the market.

Duterte, who is pinning hopes on coronavirus vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firms, asked the public for patients, saying he hopes the situation would return to normal by December.

“I promise you, by the grace of God, I hope by December we will be back to normal," he said.

Those who will be given priority access to coronavirus vaccine include poor Filipinos and hospitalized patients.

“Ang mauna ‘yung mga walang-wala and of course, ‘yung mga nasa hospital ‘yung mga sick or dying. Ang una ‘yung mga tao sa listahan na tumatanggap ng assistance sa gobyerno,” Duterte said.

Second on the list of people who will receive free vaccine from the government are the middle-income Filipinos.

The chief executive said the police and the military—the “backbone” of Duterte’s administration—will be third in line.

“‘Yung mga upper income, magbili na lang kayo,” the chief executive said.

The government’s plan is to conduct the vaccination of 20 million people—or 18.5% of the country’s 108 million population. Finance Secretary said the government is allotting P20 billion for the plan to purchase at least 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Beijing on Wednesday said it would give priority access to the Philippines once it successfully develops a coronavirus vaccine after Duterte “made a plea” to Chinese president Xi Jinping to prioritize the country when providing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Chinese biopharmaceutical companies are responsible for three of the five vaccines that have moved into Phase 3 trials or large-scale testing on humans.

Military as implementing arm

Duterte, who has been criticized for his militarized response to a public health emergency such as COVID-19 pandemic, said he is assigning the Armed Forces of the Philippines to implement the immunization drive.

“There’s set-up, may task force. But implementing arm is military,” he said.

He later on said in his speech that nurses in “nearest police stations” may be tapped for the vaccination program.

Since Duterte declared a public health emergency over the country, there has been heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures, prompting critics to voice concerns on the heavy-handed measures imposed by the government.

Duterte also tasked retired military generals to lead the country's pandemic response, which include Peace The President has Process Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far sickened 89,374 people in the Philippines, with 1,983 deaths.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 31, 2020 - 9:48am

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."

This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)

July 31, 2020 - 9:48am

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III says the Philippines will allocate around P20 billion to purchase COVID-19 expected to be available by "December."

Four vaccines from China, the United Kingdom and the United States are being looked at. The Department of Health will evaluate which is best to use.

"Vaccines will be for free to 'poorest of the poor'," Domingue said, adding that the Philippines targets to vaccinate 20 million people once COVID-19 vaccine is available. That's nearly a fifth of the 108 million people. — Philstar.com/Prinz Magtulis

July 30, 2020 - 11:40pm

Johnson & Johnson's announces that its lead vaccine candidate elicited a robust immune response as demonstrated by "neutralizing antibodies" in pre-clinical studies.

The data, published in journal Nature, showed that the company’s adenovirus serotype 26 nickname Ad26 vaccine successfully prevented subsequent infection and completely protected the lungs from the SARS-CoV2 virus in non-human primates in a single dose during the pre-clinical study.

The pre-clinical tests were conducted by researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in collaboration with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and others as part of its ongoing collaboration to accelerate the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees biggest rise in COVID-19 cases, recoveries as tally reaches 89,374
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
The Philippines registered record-high additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and recoveries on Thursday, sending...
Headlines
fbfb
Fugitive cult leader Ecleo nabbed
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
On the run for more than eight years, Ruben Ecleo Jr. said he had grown tired of the fugitive life.
Headlines
fbfb
DOST chief highest paid Cabinet member
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña had the fattest paycheck among members of President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin summons Malaysian envoy
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has summoned Malaysia’s top diplomat in Manila after the Foreign Ministry...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Holiday today for Eid’l Adha
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has declared July 31 a regular holiday to allow Muslims to observe Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sa...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Philippines may face sanctions for death penalty – CHR
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
An official of the Commission on Human Rights has warned the government of possible sanctions from the international community...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Government to open 22 facilities for mild COVID-19 cases
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The government will open 22 mega quarantine facilities for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the National Capital...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Consumers given until September to settle water bills
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Consumers have until the end of September to settle their water bills, which means that no disconnection of services should...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Westmincom head named Army chief
By Roel Pareño | 12 hours ago
Armed forces Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana was appointed by President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with