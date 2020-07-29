PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Oct. 20, 2016 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte is accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his arrival at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Toto Lozano/Presidential Photo
After Duterte plea, China says it will prioritize Philippines' vaccine needs
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — China said it would give priority access to the Philippines once it successfully develops a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Beijing gave its assurance after President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned in his fifth State of the Nation Address that he “made a plea” to Chinese President Xi Jinping to prioritize the Philippines when providing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The president did not say how he sent his plea to Xi, although he has been effusive with praise and appreciation for China in the months since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Philippines.

“The Philippines is a friendly close neighbor and we will give priority to its needs once we succeed in developing a vaccine,” Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a briefing.

Wang said the health crisis has become a “new highlight” in the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and the Philippines have been standing together with mutual assistance, turning anti-epidemic cooperation into a new highlight in bilateral relations,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic which emerged in China late last year is showing no signs of slowing down in the Philippines, with the national caseload reaching over 83,000 Tuesday.

Vaccine 'around the corner'?

Duterte is pinning his hopes on a coronavirus vaccine, which he claimed would be “around the corner.”

But while laboratories across the world are racing to develop a vaccine to help end the health crisis that has infected over 16 million people globally, the World Health Organization said that COVID-19 vaccinations cannot be expected until early 2021.

Chinese biopharmaceutical companies are responsible for three of the five vaccines that have moved into Phase 3 trials, according to the country's Food and Drug Administration director general Eric Domingo. 

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, "Phase 3 trials are conducted to confirm and expand on safety and effectiveness results from Phase 1 and 2 trials, to compare the drug to standard therapies for the disease or condition being studied, and to evaluate the overall risks and benefits of the drug."

These trials involve large groups, from 1,000 to 3,000 patients, of people with a particular disease. 

The government’s task force on pandemic response earlier approved the country’s participation in clinical trials conducted by Chinese firms.

The Philippines also recently joined the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, which aims to help ensure fair and equitable access to coronavirus vaccines. Under the COVAX facility, vaccines will be initially delivered equally to all participating countries, initially prioritizing health care workers, then expanding to cover 20% of the population.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
7 things Duterte was expected to discuss at his fifth SONA (but didn't)
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The nation witnessed the president threatening telecoms, hitting back at his critics, expressing apprehension in asserting...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Australia backs US, affirms Philippines' South China Sea arbitral win
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
"In line with the 2016 decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, they affirmed that Beijing's maritime claims are not valid under...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deadliest' country for land, environmental defenders in Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Farmers, indigenous leaders and government workers tasked with protecting the environment were among the victims.
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers welcome ABS-CBN offer
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday welcomed the possible partnership of the government and ABS-CBN for the broadcast of educational materials...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
SC orders transfer of convicts to BuCor facilities suspended
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 minutes ago
The Supreme Court ordered Philippine courts to temporarily suspend transfer of convicts to Bureau of Corrections facilities,...
Headlines
fbfb
25 minutes ago
Media critic to ABS-CBN: Why offer facilities to government after 'savaging' at House?
25 minutes ago
“It seems that ABS-CBN has a poor appreciation of meekness as a virtue and now it is even offering or agreeing in any...
Headlines
fbfb
59 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines now over 85,000 with 1,874 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 59 minutes ago
(Updated 5:35 p.m.) The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 659,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Influencers' bring opposition to anti-terrorism law from social media to Supreme Court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Known internet personalities and influencers are taking their opposition to the anti-terrorism law outside their social media...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte to announce new community quarantine classifications on July 30
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will announce new community quarantine classifications on Thursday, July 30, his spokesman Harry...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with