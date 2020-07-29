PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SONA 2020
President Duterte delivers his yearly national report and address before a socially distanced joint session of Congress on July 27, 2020 at the seat of the House of Representatives in Quezon City.
PCOO/Released
Duterte to announce new community quarantine classifications on July 30
(Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will announce new community quarantine classifications on Thursday, July 30.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Wednesday told CNN Philippines that these new classifications would take effect on August 1.

Previous announcements were made hours before they would take effect, complicating implementation of new quarantine protocols.

Roque previously said that Metro Manila may revert back to a stricter enhanced community quarantine if cases nationwide breach 85,000 by the end of July.

However, even as there are over 83,000 COVID-19 infections in the country as of July 28, Roque was unwilling to divulge any forthcoming changes on lockdown restrictions.

"[It] will be the president that will announce it on Thursday, if I am not mistaken. And there’s still appeals to be made by the local government units," he said.

He also said that "we have to rely less on community quarantine classifications." 

In the meantime, the COVID-19 task force spokesman promised "major changes" in the government's response to the pandemic, touting major boosts in efforts to test, isolate and contact trace.

Dr. Tony Leachon, former COVID-19 task force adviser, has urged that the National Capital Region revert to a stricter enhanced community quarantine for two weeks given the rise in infections.

Mathemathics professor Guido David, a member of the UP OCTA Research group, has also said that tightening quarantine restrictions would help the region as other measures such as randomized testing and localized lockdowns are not sufficiently curbing the rise in cases.

David on Monday warned that COVID-19 cases could reach 90,000 by the end of July and 140,000 by the end of August.

As it stands, the country has been under community quarantine for 134 days — the longest quarantine period in the world.

Cases are still rising, with the health department logging over 2,000 cases new cases four days in a row from last Thursday to last Sunday.

On Tuesday, the DOH placed the national caseload at 83,673 and fatalities at 1,947. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
7 things Duterte was expected to discuss at his fifth SONA (but didn't)
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The nation witnessed the president threatening telecoms, hitting back at his critics, expressing apprehension in asserting...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Australia backs US, affirms Philippines' South China Sea arbitral win
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
"In line with the 2016 decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, they affirmed that Beijing's maritime claims are not valid under...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deadliest' country for land, environmental defenders in Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Farmers, indigenous leaders and government workers tasked with protecting the environment were among the victims.
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers welcome ABS-CBN offer
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday welcomed the possible partnership of the government and ABS-CBN for the broadcast of educational materials...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
SC orders transfer of convicts to BuCor facilities suspended
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 minutes ago
The Supreme Court ordered Philippine courts to temporarily suspend transfer of convicts to Bureau of Corrections facilities,...
Headlines
fbfb
25 minutes ago
Media critic to ABS-CBN: Why offer facilities to government after 'savaging' at House?
25 minutes ago
“It seems that ABS-CBN has a poor appreciation of meekness as a virtue and now it is even offering or agreeing in any...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Closed issue': Gamboa defends Sinas over mañanita, attempted eviction
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Generally, there were a lot of them because they were going around and inspecting quarantine areas...If we look nationwide,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Prosecution opposes De Lima bid for provisional liberty, says motion filed late
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The prosecution said they had presented to the court evidence showing the senator’s “evident guilt or great presumption...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Malacañang promises 'major changes' in COVID-19 response
4 hours ago
The COVID-19 task force spokesman was unwilling to divulge if, or how, lockdown restrictions might be changed come August,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with