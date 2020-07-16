'Late night with Duterte': Announcement of new quarantine status comes as previous classifications expire

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte once again announced new community quarantine status for the next two weeks late Wednesday, the same day previous quarantine classifications expired.

Cebu City in Central Visayas transitioned from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to modified ECQ. In areas under MECQ, movement of all residents will be limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in permitted offices or establishments.

Duterte decided to keep Metro Manila—which has been seeing a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections—under general community quarantine. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said a return to modified ECQ in the capital region is still possible if cases continue to rise in the next two weeks.

The remaining cities and provinces in the Philippines were either placed under GCQ or modified GCQ—the lowest level of community quarantine in the country.

These fresh quarantine qualifications immediately took effect Thursday, July 16, and will be in place until the end of the month.

This was not the first time the chief executive announced fresh quarantine status on the same day previous classifications lapsed, raising concerns on how such last-minute declarations affect people’s decisions.

In a late night speech on June 15, Duterte announced Cebu City would be reverted back to ECQ after the metropolis experienced a rapid rise of community transmission of COVID-19. The classification took effect the next day, June 16, until the end of the previous month.

In another late night public address on June 30, the president said Cebu City would remain under ECQ, while Metro Manila would stay under GCQ until mid-July.

Duterte previously announced fresh quarantine measures days before they were expected to take effect.

But Malacañang believes people will not have a hard time adjusting to the government’s last-minute announcements.

“Classifications mostly are the same or less stringent. [Local government units] won’t find it difficult to transition,” Roque said in a text message to Philstar.com.

To date, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 58,850 people in the country, with 1,614 deaths. The Philippines has the second highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia with over 80,000 cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico