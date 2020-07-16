PHILSTAR VIDEOS
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on July 15, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi, Jr.
'Late night with Duterte': Announcement of new quarantine status comes as previous classifications expire
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte once again announced new community quarantine status for the next two weeks late Wednesday, the same day previous quarantine classifications expired.

Cebu City in Central Visayas transitioned from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to modified ECQ. In areas under MECQ, movement of all residents will be limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in permitted offices or establishments.  

Duterte decided to keep Metro Manila—which has been seeing a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections—under general community quarantine. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said a return to modified ECQ in the capital region is still possible if cases continue to rise in the next two weeks.

The remaining cities and provinces in the Philippines were either placed under GCQ or modified GCQ—the lowest level of community quarantine in the country.

These fresh quarantine qualifications immediately took effect Thursday, July 16, and will be in place until the end of the month.

This was not the first time the chief executive announced fresh quarantine status on the same day previous classifications lapsed, raising concerns on how such last-minute declarations affect people’s decisions.

In a late night speech on June 15, Duterte announced Cebu City would be reverted back to ECQ after the metropolis experienced a rapid rise of community transmission of COVID-19. The classification took effect the next day, June 16, until the end of the previous month.

In another late night public address on June 30, the president said Cebu City would remain under ECQ, while Metro Manila would stay under GCQ until mid-July.

Duterte previously announced fresh quarantine measures days before they were expected to take effect.

But Malacañang believes people will not have a hard time adjusting to the government’s last-minute announcements.

“Classifications mostly are the same or less stringent. [Local government units] won’t find it difficult to transition,” Roque said in a text message to Philstar.com.

To date, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 58,850 people in the country, with 1,614 deaths. The Philippines has the second highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia with over 80,000 cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 15, 2020 - 11:18pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

July 15, 2020 - 11:18pm

Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine for two more weeks, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

He says the National Capital Region was initially supposed to return to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as recommended by UP researchers but local mayors had said they would be able to respond to possible increases in cases in their areas.

July 15, 2020 - 6:47pm

Government should enter service contracting with public transportation operators to provide more buses, jeeps and other modes of transport for Metro Manila's workers and commuters, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says.

"Commuting continues to be difficult and many drivers still don't have a source of livelihood. That isn't what the 'new normal' should be," she says in Filipino.

"Government should engage the public transport sector via service contracting to enable the speedy and safe return of jeeps and buses to our streets."

Service contracting means the government will operators to ply routes regardless of how many passengers they ferry.

Hontiveros says service contracting should also be done in other areas under General Community Quarantine.

July 14, 2020 - 6:13pm

The Quezon City Legislative building will be temporarily closed from July 15 to July 19 after three city councilors and some office staff test positive for COVID-19.

The closure may last longer if the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit needs more time for testing and containment measures.

"The CESU will conduct exhaustive contact tracing as appropriate and follow-up testing as necessary," the QC government says.

July 13, 2020 - 3:07pm

Makati Medical City declares full capacity following of a review of its bed utilization and manpower.

The hospital says it has attended to thousands of suspected COVID-19 patients since its outbreak in February when it had to increase physical and manpower resources to accommodate more patients.

"Much as we would want to extend the same degree of care and attention to any additional admission for COVID-19, MMC has reached its threshold in capacity to respond to more COVID-19 patients," the hospital says in a statement. 

July 13, 2020 - 2:25pm

St. Luke's Medical Center announces that both its hospitals in Quezon City and Taguig City have reached full capacity of allocated COVID-19 beds in the intensive care unit.

The hospital asks the public to consider bringing critically ill COVID-19 patients to other hospitals.

"Both hospitals remain open to accommodate admissions and treatment of non-COVID19 cases, including outpatient procedures," SLMC says in a statement.

