PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken on March 27, 2020, prison inmates lie to sleep at the crowded courtyard of the Quezon City jail in Manila
AFP/Manila Tan
Recto slams conditions in jails amid pandemic, calls for release of vulnerable inmates
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Wednesday slammed the conditions in Philippine jails, calling them "pandemic timebombs."

"Our congested jails...are petri dishes for the coronavirus. Prisons exist so offenders can pay for their crimes with their liberty, but not with their lives," Recto said.

Data from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) from October 2019 registered a 450% congestion rate in its jails. The bureau said this indicated that six prisoners occupied the space of four square meters, which was only meant for one detainee.

Meanwhile, the BuCor in May logged a 316% congestion rate.

"Imagine this: the average prisoner cell space in the Philippines is 0.87 square meter, not even hald a folding bed," Recto emphasized in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Commission on Human Rights in June decried these same conditions in Philippine jails and detention centers in the country, calling them "cruel, degrading, inhuman treatment or punishment."

"The aim of restorative justice is to change them, and not to cause their cremation. Our jails are full of people charged with petty crimes, like small-scale estafa or possession of a stick of marijuana. Although there is no verdict yet, they, however, are in real danger of being sentenced to death by COVID," Recto said.

In light of this, the senator advocated for releasing "the old, the senile, and the sick" who have reached minimum jail time if convicted.

He cited a 2014 Supreme Court circular that "spells out the guidelines on the provisional release of inmates whose cases are not moving in courts," calling for an "expansion of this order, to cover other qualified detainees, on humanitarian grounds, balanced with public safety."

Senate eyes probe into Bilibid deaths

Meanwhile, several of Recto's colleagues at the Senate are eyeing a probe into the deaths of nine high profile inmates at New Bilibid Prison.

Most recently, Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed a resolution caling for an investigation into the alleged coronavirus-induced fatalities at the state penitentiary.

"It is baffling how COVID-19 was able to wipe out several drug lords with one blow," she said.

Hontiveros further cited that previous allegations of corruption within the BuCor have caused further scrutiny over these deaths and the "seemingly secretive and immediate disposal of remains."

"The lack of reliable information on the deaths of the inmates, the track record of some officials within the BuCor, and the improbability of the fatality rate, creates enough doubt in the mind of a reasonable person on the truthfulness of these deaths," she said.

Senate President Tito Sotto on Monday also filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the deaths of 21 inmates due to the coronavirus and 24 others suspected to be COVID-19 cases amid rumors of body-switching and failure of NBP officials to follow protocols in cremating bodies.

Senators Ping Lacson and Ronald dela Rosa, meanwhile, have said that they see no reason for the legislative body to launch its own probe. 

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Duterte says he 'hates' ordering police to arrest violators
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"You know, personally, I hate to arrest people for the mere violation of a rule, which is that they have to...the problem...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan lawmakers call for plenary vote on ABS-CBN franchise
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
"Undeniably, majority of the 305 members of the House of Representatives are being deprived of the opportunity to deliberate...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-SC justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales, UP law profs challenge anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
(Updated 12:47 p.m.) Retired Supreme Court justices, Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales—also former chief graft-buster—led...
Headlines
fbfb
BuCor: Shabu tiangge operator Boratong among COVID-19 fatalities
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday confirmed that convicted drug lord Amin Imam Boratong has died due to the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
LMP’s Singson wants unlimited 5-year terms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Municipal mayors are pushing for the lifting of term limits for local chief executives.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
CHR urges gov't: Ensure justice mechanism for repatriated OFWs
43 minutes ago
“We are in solidarity with the appeal of the Migrant Forum in Asia, together with other migrants' rights movements,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Court junks political detainee's plea for hospital stay, separates her from baby
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A Manila court ruled to separate political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino from her newborn child after junking her plea to be allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Urban poor face evictions even as pandemic requires them to stay at home
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The police treated us as if we are criminals, we haven’t done anything wrong, all we want is to be safe from any form...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipinos not inherently 'pasaway' — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Months after saying that Filipinos should be ashamed for their supposed lack of discipline, Malacañang said it does...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Guevarra: Despite COVID-19, deaths at BuCor 'not substantially higher' than in 2019
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Deaths among Bureau of Corrections inmates this year, amid a pandemic, is “not substantially higher” when compared...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with