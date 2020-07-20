PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows the Bureau of Corrections in Muntinlupa City.
Philstar.com/File
'Data Privacy Act cannot be used to hide info on high-profile inmates' deaths due to COVID-19'
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 7:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Data Privacy Act cannot be used to refuse to confirm the deaths of high-profile inmates like Jaybee Sebastian, privacy commissioner Raymund Liboro said.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Liboro stressed that the “Data Privacy Act is not a cloak for denying the public’s right to know.”

“High-profile inmates like [Sebastian] had become public figures on account of their previous association with particular national issues in the past,” Liboro, chief of the National Privacy Commission, also said.

The Bureau of Corrections has since confirmed that Sebastian died of COVID-19 and that his remains were cremated according to health protocols for COVID-19 fatalities.

In an earlier interview with DZBB, Liboro said that confirming the death of Sebastian and other high-profile inmates is up to the discretion of the controller of information. In this case, they are the BuCor and the Department of Justice.

When reports broke out that nine high-profile inmates, including Sebastian, due to COVID-19, BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag on Sunday cited the Data Privacy Act in declining to confirm the names.

Liboro however said that public interest justifies the release of details surrounding the deaths of these inmates.

“There is justified public interest to release information like details surrounding the deaths from COVID-19 of these high-profile inmates, especially when the personal information being sought is linked to issues already on the minds of the public,” he added.

Sebastian was a convicted car thief and had been accused of running an illegal drug trade from within the walls of the New Bilibid Prison.

Mandatory cremation for COVID-19 deaths

Bantag, in a meeting with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday afternoon, confirmed that Sebastian was cremated following BuCor protocols on deaths due to COVID-19.

In a statement, DOJ said: “[Bantag] also informed [Guevarra] of the protocol followed by the BuCor in the event of an inmate’s death from COVID-19, including the mandatory cremation of the cadaver within 12 hours to prevent the further spread of infection.”

DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete, also department spokesperson, meanwhile said they are waiting for BuCor to present death certificates of the other eight high-profile inmates who also died due to the coronavirus.

Guevarra is also set to order the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the matter, “to dispel doubt regarding the death of PDL Sebastian and the eight others.”

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE JAYBEE SEBASTIAN NATIONAL PRIVACY COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmakers float more sanctions vs ABS-CBN: P1.97-T fine, seizure of headquarters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Further compounding on the largely condemned decision of the House of Representatives to deny ABS-CBN's franchise bid, President...
Headlines
fbfb
TV5 may absorb displaced ABS-CBN talents
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
TV5 Network Inc. could serve as a new home for hundreds of ABS-CBN employees who will be laid off following the closure of...
Headlines
fbfb
Coconut oil credited for making provincial jail COVID-free
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Virgin coconut oil or VCO is being credited for making the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center free of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs law that allows school opening later than August amid state of emergency, calamity
7 hours ago
With the new law, the president, upon the recommendation of the education secretary, may determine when schools may open when...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
12 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Palace confirms Duterte will be 'physically present' for SONA address at Batasan
1 hour ago
This announcement clears up some of the confusion caused by differing details offered up by Senate President Tito Sotto and...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Diño was not 'misquoted' on 'shame campaign' suggestion, he only says he was
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“So now, it may be right for us to have a shame campaign. This COVID is no longer a joke. Just imagine how many [cases]...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
St. Luke's, NKTI declare full capacity for COVID-19 cases
5 hours ago
This comes as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases following the further easing of restrictions nationwide. Latest...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Philippines resumes polio vaccination campaign as COVID-19 crisis deepens
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign in the whole Mindanao begins Monday and will last until August 2 for children under...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Just do SONA protests online, PNP chief asks protesters
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"The PNP will always balance freedom of expression that people want to exercise and of course keeping the necessary measures...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with